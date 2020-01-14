SLIPKNOT Releases 'Pollution' Short Film

SLIPKNOT has shared "Pollution", a 20-minute short film directed by the band's own M. Shawn Crahan. The expanded film, which cane be seen below, centers around SLIPKNOT's official music video for "Nero Forte", which captures the band delivering a pummeling technicolor performance. "Nero Forte" is featured on the Grammy Award-winning group's chart-topping new album, "We Are Not Your Kind".

Crahan elaborated on the film, stating: "I set out to make a short film that makes you question your own existence, here in this reality. When you lay down in your bed, next to the one you love, do you ever ask yourself — is it possible that this person could slit my throat while I'm sleeping? Enjoy. Pollution is everywhere."

Guitarist Jim Root recently told Kerrang! magazine about "Nero Forte": "This is a Clown song, which is amazing. This one is going to be great live. It's very percussive, and reminiscent of 'Psychosocial' [from 2008's 'All Hope Is Gone'] — but maybe an evolution of 'Psychosocial'. Obviously, Clown is a drummer and percussionist, but he's also a songwriter — and he always has been. Now we're able to collaborate as songwriters, and this is what we end up with. When Corey [Taylor, vocals] came in and started diving into the vocals, he came up with this extra melody in the chorus line very late into the process. That really drew me into this song."

Corey admitted to WhatCulture Music that he "was struggling with" the chorus to "Nero Forte" during the writing process. "Everything I wrote just didn't match the great shit that was going on and the lyrics and then that bridge," he said. "The chorus, it just always felt like the ass was falling out of it, for lack of a better term. But, honestly, I took my cue from a melody line that Clown had put on there with a keyboard, actually, which I didn't even hear that melody line until… Then he pointed it out. He was, like, 'Listen to this,' and I actually listened to it and that became the high falsetto vibe. And then I wrote the harmony to that. And then it just took off from there. So it was one of those things where — it was almost like learning a new lesson. Sometimes you don't have the best idea, but it doesn't mean that the best idea isn't there. And we just kind of went from there."

"We Are Not Your Kind" sold 118,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

