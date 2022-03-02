SLIPKNOT Postpones Shows In Russia, Ukraine And Belarus

SLIPKNOT has postponed its previously announced shows in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week.

Earlier today, the band released the following statement via social media: "Unfortunately we will be postponing our Kyiv, Moscow, and Minsk performances. New dates will be forthcoming.

"We had looked forward to reuniting with our fans in these incredible cities, coming back together after global lockdown. But we take this step in support of our community and in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, for whom the struggle continues, in a new and more terrible form. We also acknowledge that our Russian and Belarusian fans are overwhelmingly united with the Ukrainians in their fight for peace.

"The safety and well-being of our global families is, and always will be, our top priority."

A number of other music artists have chosen to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine by canceling their concerts in the country.

Last Thursday (February 24), Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine. Putin made the announcement during a televised early morning speech, peddling accusations of Nazi elements within Ukraine to justify the attack on his western neighbor, a move that experts slammed as slanderous and false. (Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Jewish and lost three family members in the Holocaust.)

The Russian leader called for Ukraine's "demilitarization and denazification" and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen."

Putin's military aggression — which has been described by U.S. president Joe Biden as an "unprovoked and unjustified attack" on Ukraine — has resulted at least 136 civilian deaths so far, including 13 children, a United Nations agency said on Tuesday.

Ukraine's health ministry previously said 352 civilians had been killed during the Russian attack as of Monday. The figure included 14 children, it said.

