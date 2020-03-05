SLIPKNOT Postpones Asian Tour, Including KNOTFEST JAPAN, Amid Coronavirus Fears

SLIPKNOT has postponed its previously announced tour of Asia, including the band's two-day Knotfest Japan festival, because of "global health concerns" amid the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier tonight, SLIPKNOT released the following statement via social media: "In light of global health concerns, SLIPKNOT have decided to postpone their upcoming Asian tour, including Knotfest Japan.

"While decisions like this are not easy, the safety and well-being of the band's fans always comes first. Furthermore in this case, the bands and artists, crew and local employees are also equally effected, and as such, this was the only responsible decision that could be made.

"SLIPKNOT and Knotfest will both return to Asia very soon. And at such time that everyone can be ensured of the best experience possible."

Affected SLIPKNOT shows:

March 20 - Tokyo, Japan - Knotfest Japan

March 21 - Tokyo, Japan - Knotfest Japan

March 24 - Singapore - Singapore Rockfest

March 27 - Jakarta, Indonesia - Hammersonic Festival

March 29 - Manila, Philippines - Amoranto Stadium

Other artists who have announced changes in show schedules, citing safety concerns, include LACUNA COIL and SONS OF APOLLO.

Coronavirus, which originated in China, has already claimed more than 3,000 lives worldwide, including nine in the U.S.

South Korea has recorded a total of 5,328 confirmed cases, the largest outbreak outside of mainland China.

