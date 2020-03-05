SLIPKNOT Postpones Asian Tour, Including KNOTFEST JAPAN, Amid Coronavirus Fears

SLIPKNOT has postponed its previously announced tour of Asia, including the band's two-day Knotfest Japan festival, because of "global health concerns" amid the spread of coronavirus.
Earlier tonight, SLIPKNOT released the following statement via social media: "In light of global health concerns, SLIPKNOT have decided to postpone their upcoming Asian tour, including Knotfest Japan.
"While decisions like this are not easy, the safety and well-being of the band's fans always comes first. Furthermore in this case, the bands and artists, crew and local employees are also equally effected, and as such, this was the only responsible decision that could be made.
"SLIPKNOT and Knotfest will both return to Asia very soon. And at such time that everyone can be ensured of the best experience possible."
Affected SLIPKNOT shows:
March 20 - Tokyo, Japan - Knotfest Japan
March 21 - Tokyo, Japan - Knotfest Japan
March 24 - Singapore - Singapore Rockfest
March 27 - Jakarta, Indonesia - Hammersonic Festival
March 29 - Manila, Philippines - Amoranto Stadium
Other artists who have announced changes in show schedules, citing safety concerns, include LACUNA COIL and SONS OF APOLLO.
Coronavirus, which originated in China, has already claimed more than 3,000 lives worldwide, including nine in the U.S.
South Korea has recorded a total of 5,328 confirmed cases, the largest outbreak outside of mainland China.
— Slipknot (@slipknot) March 5, 2020
KNOTFEST JAPAN 2020 開催延期のお知らせhttps://t.co/uFNNE9H3Ca pic.twitter.com/ADpEWRFW5t
— KnotfestJapan (@knotfestjapan) March 5, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).