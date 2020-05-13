SLIPKNOT Officially Cancels Summer 2020 Tour Dates, Including 'Knotfest Roadshow' And KNOTFEST UK

SLIPKNOT has canceled all of its previously announced summer 2020 tour dates, including the "Knotfest Roadshow", Knotfest UK and Knotfest At Sea, due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

Earlier today, SLIPKNOT released the following statement: "Unfortunately SLIPKNOT's summer 2020 touring, including the North American Knotfest Roadshow, Knotfest UK and Knotfest At Sea, will not be happening. The band looks forward to performing for its fans again, and will do so when everyone's safety can be assured. All ticket holders will be emailed directly with refund options, Knotfest At Sea purchasers will be contacted with postponement information."

This past March, SLIPKNOT was forced to postpone its Asian tour, including the band's appearance at Knotfest Japan.

The Knotfest brand has expanded around the globe, with events held in the U.S., Japan, Mexico and Colombia, as well as 2019's debut collaboration with French destination festival Hellfest for Knotfest Meets Hellfest.

SLIPKNOT spent the last year touring in support of its latest album, "We Are Not Your Kind", which came out in August. The disc sold 118,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Furthermore, the album made an impact worldwide with No. 1 debuts in the United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia, Canada, Japan, Ireland, Belgium, Portugal and Finland, as well as Top 5 debuts in Germany, France, Norway, Italy, Austria, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Poland, Spain and New Zealand.

"We Are Not Your Kind"'s sales in the U.S. were boosted by a concert ticket/album sale redemption offer with SLIPKNOT's summer 2019 tour.

