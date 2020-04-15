SLIPKNOT No. 9 Iowa Whiskey Reserve On Sale For First Time In 2020 This Friday

SLIPKNOT's Slipknot No. 9 Iowa Whiskey Reserve — voted Best Celebrity Whiskey 2019 by Forbes — will be made available for sale for the first time this year on Friday, April 17, with pre-orders available now from RoselleParkWines.com. Slipknot No. 9 Iowa Whiskey Reserve is currently available in the USA only but will be made available for purchase in other territories soon.

To celebrate the 2020 release of Slipknot No. 9 Iowa Whiskey Reserve, there will be a two-part podcast special with SLIPKNOT's Shawn "Clown" Crahan on "The Fred Minnick Show". Part 1 is available now below. Part 2 will premiere on Friday.

In August 2019, SLIPKNOT collaborated with the award-winning Iowa-based Cedar Ridge Distillery, which was awarded Distillery of The Year in 2017 (American Distilling Institute), to bring the world original whiskeys rich in Iowa roots, No. 9 Iowa Whiskey and No. 9 Iowa Whiskey Reserve. Made with homegrown Iowa corn featuring a sweet and spicy flavor and finished with a bold flavor at a higher 99% proof, Slipknot No. 9 Iowa Whiskey Reserve furthers the quality of the No. 9 — maturing an extra year to allow more of the flavor to rock through. The popularity of the Reserve resulted in sellouts across the country since December.

Last month, SLIPKNOT postponed its previously announced tour of Asia, including the band's two-day Knotfest Japan festival, because of "global health concerns" amid the spread of coronavirus.

SLIPKNOT spent the last year touring in support of its latest album, "We Are Not Your Kind", which came out in August. The disc sold 118,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Furthermore, the album made an impact worldwide with No. 1 debuts in the United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia, Canada, Japan, Ireland, Belgium, Portugal and Finland, as well as Top 5 debuts in Germany, France, Norway, Italy, Austria, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Poland, Spain and New Zealand.

