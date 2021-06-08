SLIPKNOT, LIMP BIZKIT, ROB ZOMBIE, CHEVELLE, Others Confirmed For This Year's ROCKLAHOMA Festival

Rocklahoma will make its highly anticipated return this year — taking place on Friday, September 3, Saturday, September 4, and Sunday, September 5 at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, just outside of Tulsa. Previously taking place over Memorial Day Weekend, Rocklahoma will celebrate America's biggest Labor Day Weekend Party in 2021. Now in its 15th year, the three-day camping festival features some of today's top rock artists, including SLIPKNOT, LIMP BIZKIT, ROB ZOMBIE, CHEVELLE, HALESTORM, ANTHRAX, FALLING IN REVERSE, and many more.

Produced by AEG Presents, Rocklahoma showcases the best new rock acts and classic artists performing on three stages. With onsite camping amenities and unparalleled VIP packages, Rocklahoma lives up to its motto of "Life, Liberty & the Pursuit of Rock."

The music lineup for Rocklahoma 2021 is as follows (subject to change):

SLIPKNOT

LIMP BIZKIT

ROB ZOMBIE

CHEVELLE

HALESTORM

ANTHRAX

FALLING IN REVERSE

PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS

SEVENDUST

THE HU

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE

POP EVIL

BADFLOWER

GRANDSON

JELLY ROLL

CANDLEBOX

PUDDLE OF MUDD

STEPHEN PEARCY

ANDREW W.K.

KNOCKED LOOSE

FROM ASHES TO NEW

TREMONTI

JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES

AYRON JONES

ALL GOOD THINGS

LIGHT THE TORCH

ZERO 9:36

BONES UK

BUTCHER BABIES

GEORGE LYNCH & THE ELECTRIC FREEDOM

DIAMANTE

AUSTIN MEADE

CORY MARKS

JERIS JOHNSON

BULLETBOYS

LILIAC

ANOTHER DAY DAWNS

DEAD METAL SOCIETY

COLOR OF CHAOS

EAST SIDE GAMBLERS

BUDDERSIDE

PARALANDRA

FIST OF RAGE

TRAVIS BOND & THE REBEL SOULS

OUTLAW DEVILS

90LB WRENCH

SEVERMIND

LOVE SICK RADIO

MIND OF FURY

JESSIKILL

STRAIGHT SIX

THE RUMOURS

CHAOTIC RESEMBLANCE

SLIPKNOT's M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan says: "Cannot wait until we play Labor Day Weekend in Pryor, Oklahoma. Our first time at a festival is always very special. We all know that this will be one of those days. See you all soon. Stay (sic)."

Passes go on sale at early bird pricing on Friday, June 11 at 10:00 a.m. CT at www.Rocklahoma.com, and will increase to phase 2 pricing on Friday, June 18 at 5:00 p.m. CT. Payment plan options are also available, allowing purchasers to split the cost into monthly payments. Fans are encouraged to buy early and save.

Limited quantities of Groupie, Roadie, and Rockstar VIP Packages are also available.

Current pass pricing is as follows, while supplies last:

Weekend Admission Passes:

* Weekend GA: $144 plus fees

* Weekend Military GA: $120 plus fees

* Weekend GA 4-Pack: $516 plus fees

* Weekend Reserved Admission (comes with food & soft drinks): $399 plus fees

VIP Packages:

* Groupie Package: $700 per person for pit / $800 per person for reserved plus fees

* Roadie Package: $1,125 per person plus fees

* Rockstar Package $2,650 per pair for camping / $3,350 per pair for Hotel plus fees

Note: All Weekend tickets are for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

New for 2021, Rocklahoma will offer two new packages to get away from the crowds:

* Big Shot Boxes: $3,400 plus fees

Private, shaded, elevated boxes located at the main stage for you and three friends north of the reserved seats. Couches, chairs, and beverage service plus access to the VIP Tent and Stage 2 VIP lounge.

* The Garage package: $4,500 plus fees

Private, shaded 10x20 tent near the main stage for up to six people. Couches, chairs, and beverage service for you and your guests.

The campgrounds are a unique part of the Rocklahoma experience, and will be open from Sunday, August 29 at noon CT through Tuesday, September 7 at noon CT. New in the campgrounds, Rocklahoma will offer two high-end glamping packages. General Admission and VIP camping are available at checkout and are only available with weekend ticket purchases.

Fans are invited to kick off the party early at The Roadhouse where local Oklahoma favorites, top tribute acts, and national legends will headline the D&B Concerts Stage each day. The Roadhouse will also feature food trucks, a full-service bar, and a great place to hang with your friends throughout Rocklahoma.

Festival doors open at 2:00 p.m. daily, and doors for The Roadhouse open at 11:00 a.m. daily.

Rocklahoma is located just 45 minutes northeast of Tulsa, in Pryor, Oklahoma. The Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds is a premier destination for a multi-day festival and includes onsite camping with access to restrooms and shower house, a general store for campers, VIP reserved seating, hospitality areas and much more.