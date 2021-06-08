SLIPKNOT, LIMP BIZKIT, ROB ZOMBIE, CHEVELLE, Others Confirmed For This Year's ROCKLAHOMA Festival

Rocklahoma will make its highly anticipated return this year — taking place on Friday, September 3, Saturday, September 4, and Sunday, September 5 at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, just outside of Tulsa. Previously taking place over Memorial Day Weekend, Rocklahoma will celebrate America's biggest Labor Day Weekend Party in 2021. Now in its 15th year, the three-day camping festival features some of today's top rock artists, including SLIPKNOT, LIMP BIZKIT, ROB ZOMBIE, CHEVELLE, HALESTORM, ANTHRAX, FALLING IN REVERSE, and many more.
Produced by AEG Presents, Rocklahoma showcases the best new rock acts and classic artists performing on three stages. With onsite camping amenities and unparalleled VIP packages, Rocklahoma lives up to its motto of "Life, Liberty & the Pursuit of Rock."
The music lineup for Rocklahoma 2021 is as follows (subject to change):
SLIPKNOT
LIMP BIZKIT
ROB ZOMBIE
CHEVELLE
HALESTORM
ANTHRAX
FALLING IN REVERSE
PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS
SEVENDUST
THE HU
MOTIONLESS IN WHITE
POP EVIL
BADFLOWER
GRANDSON
JELLY ROLL
CANDLEBOX
PUDDLE OF MUDD
STEPHEN PEARCY
ANDREW W.K.
KNOCKED LOOSE
FROM ASHES TO NEW
TREMONTI
JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES
AYRON JONES
ALL GOOD THINGS
LIGHT THE TORCH
ZERO 9:36
BONES UK
BUTCHER BABIES
GEORGE LYNCH & THE ELECTRIC FREEDOM
DIAMANTE
AUSTIN MEADE
CORY MARKS
JERIS JOHNSON
BULLETBOYS
LILIAC
ANOTHER DAY DAWNS
DEAD METAL SOCIETY
COLOR OF CHAOS
EAST SIDE GAMBLERS
BUDDERSIDE
PARALANDRA
FIST OF RAGE
TRAVIS BOND & THE REBEL SOULS
OUTLAW DEVILS
90LB WRENCH
SEVERMIND
LOVE SICK RADIO
MIND OF FURY
JESSIKILL
STRAIGHT SIX
THE RUMOURS
CHAOTIC RESEMBLANCE
SLIPKNOT's M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan says: "Cannot wait until we play Labor Day Weekend in Pryor, Oklahoma. Our first time at a festival is always very special. We all know that this will be one of those days. See you all soon. Stay (sic)."
Passes go on sale at early bird pricing on Friday, June 11 at 10:00 a.m. CT at www.Rocklahoma.com, and will increase to phase 2 pricing on Friday, June 18 at 5:00 p.m. CT. Payment plan options are also available, allowing purchasers to split the cost into monthly payments. Fans are encouraged to buy early and save.
Limited quantities of Groupie, Roadie, and Rockstar VIP Packages are also available.
Current pass pricing is as follows, while supplies last:
Weekend Admission Passes:
* Weekend GA: $144 plus fees
* Weekend Military GA: $120 plus fees
* Weekend GA 4-Pack: $516 plus fees
* Weekend Reserved Admission (comes with food & soft drinks): $399 plus fees
VIP Packages:
* Groupie Package: $700 per person for pit / $800 per person for reserved plus fees
* Roadie Package: $1,125 per person plus fees
* Rockstar Package $2,650 per pair for camping / $3,350 per pair for Hotel plus fees
Note: All Weekend tickets are for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
New for 2021, Rocklahoma will offer two new packages to get away from the crowds:
* Big Shot Boxes: $3,400 plus fees
Private, shaded, elevated boxes located at the main stage for you and three friends north of the reserved seats. Couches, chairs, and beverage service plus access to the VIP Tent and Stage 2 VIP lounge.
* The Garage package: $4,500 plus fees
Private, shaded 10x20 tent near the main stage for up to six people. Couches, chairs, and beverage service for you and your guests.
The campgrounds are a unique part of the Rocklahoma experience, and will be open from Sunday, August 29 at noon CT through Tuesday, September 7 at noon CT. New in the campgrounds, Rocklahoma will offer two high-end glamping packages. General Admission and VIP camping are available at checkout and are only available with weekend ticket purchases.
Fans are invited to kick off the party early at The Roadhouse where local Oklahoma favorites, top tribute acts, and national legends will headline the D&B Concerts Stage each day. The Roadhouse will also feature food trucks, a full-service bar, and a great place to hang with your friends throughout Rocklahoma.
Festival doors open at 2:00 p.m. daily, and doors for The Roadhouse open at 11:00 a.m. daily.
Rocklahoma is located just 45 minutes northeast of Tulsa, in Pryor, Oklahoma. The Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds is a premier destination for a multi-day festival and includes onsite camping with access to restrooms and shower house, a general store for campers, VIP reserved seating, hospitality areas and much more.