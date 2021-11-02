SLIPKNOT Launches Mysterious New Web Site, Teases Previously Unreleased Music

SLIPKNOT has launched a mysterious new web site containing what appear to be snippets of new music.

The official web site of the band's Knotfest festival is hosting a banner that reads "Read All About It If You Want To Know…" which takes you to the thechapeltownrag.com page, apparently an online marketplace for SLIPKNOT NFTs. Once there, you can either "play" or "redeem" three — out of a total of nine — spinning graphics, each containing a non-fungible token sample of previously unreleased music that is very reminiscent of SLIPKNOT.

SLIPKNOT's last album, "We Are Not Your Kind", was released in August 2019, and singer Corey Taylor recently confirmed that new music would be arriving soon. Speaking to SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" in late September, Taylor stated about the band's next LP: "It's pretty much done. I'd say it's probably about 80 percent done. We're finishing up some music [and] I've got a couple more songs to sing. However, I will say this: don't be surprised if in the next month or so you hear something new."

Taylor also offered a hint as to what the album's lead single might sound like, saying it has "a 'let's-bludgeon-everybody-and-remind-them-why-we're-still-SLIPKNOT' kind of vibe."

"We Are Not Your Kind" sold 118,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Furthermore, the album made an impact worldwide with No. 1 debuts in the United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia, Canada, Japan, Ireland, Belgium, Portugal and Finland, as well as Top 5 debuts in Germany, France, Norway, Italy, Austria, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Poland, Spain and New Zealand.

SLIPKNOT is currently headlining the "Knotfest Roadshow" tour, featuring support from KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, FEVER 333 and CODE ORANGE. The 29-date run, produced by Live Nation, kicked off following the band's Knotfest Iowa hometown show in Des Moines on September 25, and will wrap up at Knotfest Los Angeles on November 5 at Banc Of California Stadium.

