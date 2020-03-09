SLIPKNOT Lands First-Ever Gold Single In U.K. With 'Duality'

The platinum, gold and silver certifications awarded by the British Phonographic Industry in recognition of sales milestones have included audio streaming data since June 2015, with 1,000 streams counting as one "sale."
"Duality" marks the only SLIPKNOT single to have ever achieved gold certification in the U.K. "Psychosocial", "Wait And Bleed" and "Before I Forget" have all been certified silver, representing 200,000 sales.
"Duality" is featured on SLIPKNOT's 2004 album "Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses)".
The single peaked at No. 15 on the U.K. Top 40 and at No. 1 on the Rock chart.
SLIPKNOT's latest album, "We Are Not Your Kind", was certified silver in the U.K. last year for sales in excess of 60,000 copies.
In the U.S., "We Are Not Your Kind" sold 118,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Of that sum, 102,000 were in album sales.
"We Are Not Your Kind"'s sales in the U.S. were boosted by a concert ticket/album sale redemption offer with SLIPKNOT's summer 2019 tour.
