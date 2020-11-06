SLIPKNOT Is Working On New Music: 'There's No Pressure,' Says CLOWN

SLIPKNOT has been using some of the downtime during the coronavirus pandemic to work on material for the follow-up to last year's "We Are Not Your Kind" album.

SLIPKNOT percussionist M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan discussed the band's current activities during a bottle-signing session for SLIPKNOT's No. 9 Iowa Whiskey which premiered on the band's YouTube channel earlier today.

He said (see video below): "Right now is kind of an interesting time. We're taking this time to write some new music. So for the last week, we've been just having a good time, eating a lot of food and writing God music. So we're having a good time.

"Since everybody's taken a lot of time off, we thought we'd utilize it by getting together and do what we probably do best, which is write music," he explained. "So it's been good, because there's no pressure. It's not like we have to. We're doing it 'cause we want to. And it's just been a blessing, because boredom can set in. And I know all of us in the world are going crazy, so we're really lucky to be able to be together and do what we love most."

Asked if he thinks the coronavirus crisis will influence the lyrical themes covered on the next SLIPKNOT album, Crahan said: "We don't usually speak for [SLIPKNOT frontman] Corey [Taylor], or whatever, but I can imagine that anything that affects him and affects us and affects you will be included. To the extent, I don't know how blatant it will be, I don't know, but we are all living this, and everybody's involved. I wouldn't really know what what road [Corey] is gonna be going down or information that he wants to spread. I'm not sure. We're not quite there yet."

"We Are Not Your Kind" came out in August 2019. The disc sold 118,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Furthermore, the album made an impact worldwide with No. 1 debuts in the United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia, Canada, Japan, Ireland, Belgium, Portugal and Finland, as well as Top 5 debuts in Germany, France, Norway, Italy, Austria, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Poland, Spain and New Zealand.

"We Are Not Your Kind"'s sales in the U.S. were boosted by a concert ticket/album sale redemption offer with SLIPKNOT's summer 2019 tour.

