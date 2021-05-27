SLIPKNOT Is Working On 'A Bunch Of Really Cool Stuff' For Next Album: 'It's Feeling Pretty Rad,' Says COREY TAYLOR

SLIPKNOT frontman Corey Taylor has confirmed to Andy Hall of the Des Moines, Iowa radio station Lazer 103.3 that the band has commenced work on the follow-up to 2019's "We Are Not Your Kind" album. "We've got a bunch of really cool stuff, man," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "It was something that we just kind of started kicking around, obviously, in quarantine. And Clown [SLIPKNOT percussionist M. Shawn Crahan] hit me up — he was, like, 'Hey, we're gonna start working on some music. Are you down?' I was, like, 'Absolutely. Start sending me some stuff, and we'll start figuring it out.' So they started putting together some rad music, man — really cool stuff that made me start thinking outside my own box and challenging myself. And it was cool, 'cause I got excited again about exploring some different stuff and not just being so driven in my own thing but thinking outside, trying to tell other people's stories again. And that's kind of where I'm going with this new SLIPKNOT album — trying to tell other people's stories and not just my own. And it's feeling pretty rad, man. I can't wait for people to hear it."

Taylor also talked about the evolution of SLIPKNOT's masks and what fans can expect to see during the band's upcoming touring cycle.

"The mask has been a part of us forever," he said. "The mask is king. And for us, especially people like me and Clown and the guys in the band that really allow those masks to evolve, it's important for it to be a reflection of who we are in that music. And I can tell you that the mask I'm working on is very disturbing. It's gonna be hard to look at. And it'll probably be my favorite mask that I've ever put together. It's little bits and pieces of things that have intrigued me, of masks that I've had in the past. And it's gonna have a devil-may-care kind of terror to it, let's put it that way."

Taylor's last mask was created with actor, stunt man and special effects/prosthetic makeup artist Tom Savini.

Two years ago, Taylor told the Des Moines Register that some of "We Are Not Your Kind" was written while he was forced to "figure out who I was" following his last divorce, without relapsing into substance abuse.

"We Are Not Your Kind" came out in August 2019. The disc sold 118,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Furthermore, the album made an impact worldwide with No. 1 debuts in the United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia, Canada, Japan, Ireland, Belgium, Portugal and Finland, as well as Top 5 debuts in Germany, France, Norway, Italy, Austria, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Poland, Spain and New Zealand.

"We Are Not Your Kind"'s sales in the U.S. were boosted by a concert ticket/album sale redemption offer with SLIPKNOT's summer 2019 tour.

