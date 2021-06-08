SLIPKNOT Is 'Hoping' To Complete New Album By End Of July, Says CLOWN

SLIPKNOT percussionist M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan spoke to Pablo of the Minneapolis, Minnesota radio station 93X about the band's upcoming follow-up to 2019's "We Are Not Your Kind" LP.

"I believe that this album is… It's God music, man," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET. "It's the center of the beast for me. This is a whole other element.

"We as a band have been trying to facilitate certain ideas in recording and songwriting. Songwriting isn't always just giving our fans 'Psychosocial's and 'Surfacing's — without saying it, sometimes we can write those songs in our sleep; it's so in us. It's what we don't know and what we don't know how to pull out is what is the love for humanity. I wanna make a difference.

"I don't do a lot of charity because I believe what I'm doing onstage is my charity. It's bringing everyone together for a night.

"I just think what we're doing now is really… There's a lot of things going on. One, we're getting off our label [after the release of new LP]. And I feel free. It's got nothing to do with what's next. It's just got to do with, 'Get the hell away from me.'"

Crahan went on to say that the new SLIPKNOT album will "hopefully" be released this year. "But we still have a lot of time to complete this," he said. "We're hoping to be done by the end of July."

Last month, SLIPKNOT frontman Corey Taylor told the Des Moines, Iowa radio station Lazer 103.3 that he and his bandmates had "a bunch of really cool stuff" for the new disc. "It was something that we just kind of started kicking around, obviously, in quarantine," he explained. "And Clown hit me up — he was, like, 'Hey, we're gonna start working on some music. Are you down?' I was, like, 'Absolutely. Start sending me some stuff, and we'll start figuring it out.' So they started putting together some rad music, man — really cool stuff that made me start thinking outside my own box and challenging myself. And it was cool, 'cause I got excited again about exploring some different stuff and not just being so driven in my own thing but thinking outside, trying to tell other people's stories again. And that's kind of where I'm going with this new SLIPKNOT album — trying to tell other people's stories and not just my own. And it's feeling pretty rad, man. I can't wait for people to hear it."

"We Are Not Your Kind" came out in August 2019. The disc sold 118,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Furthermore, the album made an impact worldwide with No. 1 debuts in the United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia, Canada, Japan, Ireland, Belgium, Portugal and Finland, as well as Top 5 debuts in Germany, France, Norway, Italy, Austria, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Poland, Spain and New Zealand.

"We Are Not Your Kind"'s sales in the U.S. were boosted by a concert ticket/album sale redemption offer with SLIPKNOT's summer 2019 tour.

