SLIPKNOT, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, STAIND, PAPA ROACH, Others Set For This Year's ROCKLAHOMA

Rocklahoma is set to take place on Friday, May 22, Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24 at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, just outside of Tulsa. Now in its 14th year, the three-day camping festival features some of today's top rock artists, including SLIPKNOT, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, STAIND, PAPA ROACH, HALESTORM, ANTHRAX, I PREVAIL, ALTER BRIDGE, and many more.

Produced by AEG Presents, Rocklahoma is America's Biggest Memorial Day Weekend Party and showcases the best new rock acts and classic artists performing on three stages. With onsite camping amenities and unparalleled VIP packages, Rocklahoma lives up to its motto of "Life, Liberty & the Pursuit of Rock."

The music lineup for Rocklahoma 2020 is as follows (subject to change):

SLIPKNOT

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

STAIND

PAPA ROACH

HALESTORM

ANTHRAX

I PREVAIL

ALTER BRIDGE

THE PRETTY RECKLESS

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE

BODY COUNT

HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD

HELLYEAH

BADFLOWER

THE HU

JELLY ROLL

BAD WOLVES

DIRTY HONEY

ALL THAT REMAINS

JINJER

WARRANT

BRASS AGAINST

BONES UK

KNOCKED LOOSE

JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES

BUTCHER BABIES

FROM ASHES TO NEW

DINOSAUR PILE-UP

DIAMANTE

GOODBYE JUNE

BULLETBOYS

LILIAC

COLOR OF CHAOS

EAST SIDE GAMBLERS

BUDDERSIDE

PARALANDRA

HERICANE ALICE

TRAVIS BOND

FIST OF RAGE

OUTLAW DEVILS

90LB WRENCH

SEVERMIND

LOVE SICK RADIO

MIND OF FURY

JESSIKILL

STRAIGHT SIX

THE RUMOURS

CHAOTIC RESEMBLANCE

Mike Mushok from STAIND said the following about performing at this year's festival: "We had a blast reuniting for some great shows last year, and we're excited to be playing Rocklahoma again."

Rocklahoma producer Mike DuCharme said: "Rocklahoma festival IS Pride, Culture and Community! Our fans grew up coming here and now their kids are following suit. We share their same enthusiasm and vision and have worked hard to make sure there was something for everyone. We are excited to have SLIPKNOT make their first festival appearance, surrounded by several returning fan favorites including FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, STAIND and PAPA ROACH, plus a few that helped build the history of the event like ANTHRAX, HALESTORM and WARRANT. Fans can expect further improvements to the site and experience in 2020. Get ready to rock as this year promises to be another weekend long party!"

Passes go on sale at early bird pricing on Friday, January 24 at 10:00 a.m. CT at Rocklahoma.com, and will increase to phase 2 pricing on Friday, January 31 at 5:00 p.m. CT. Payment plan options are also available, allowing purchasers to split the cost into monthly payments. Fans are encouraged to buy early and save.

Current pass pricing is as follows, while supplies last:

Weekend Admission Passes:

Weekend GA: $144 plus fees

Weekend Military GA: $120 plus fees

Weekend GA 4-Pack: $516 plus fees

Weekend Reserved Admission (comes with food & soft drinks): $399 plus fees

VIP Packages:

Groupie Package: $700 per person

Roadie Package: $1,125 per person

Rockstar Package $3,350 per pair

Note: All Weekend tickets are for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The campgrounds are a unique part of the Rocklahoma experience, and will be open from Sunday, May 17 at noon CT through Tuesday, May 26 at noon CT. General Admission and VIP camping are available at checkout and are only available with weekend ticket purchases.

Fans are invited to kick off the party early at The Roadhouse where local Oklahoma favorites, top tribute acts, and national legends will headline the D&B Processing Stage each day. The Roadhouse will also feature food trucks, a full-service bar, and a great place to hang with your friends throughout Rocklahoma.

Festival doors open at 2:00 p.m. daily, and doors for The Roadhouse open at 11:00 a.m. daily.

Rocklahoma is located just 45 minutes northeast of Tulsa, in Pryor, Oklahoma. The Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds is a premier destination for a multi-day festival and includes onsite camping with access to restrooms and shower house, a general store for campers, VIP reserved seating, hospitality areas and much more.