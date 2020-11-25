SLIPKNOT: First 'Pop! Rocks' Figures From FUNKO Available For Pre-Order

The popular vinyl collectible company Funko — best known for its big-headed Pop! figures — has teamed up with SLIPKNOT for one of its latest artist collaborations.

Pre-orders for figures of frontman Corey Taylor, programmer/sampler Craig Jones and DJ Sid Wilson, are now available at Slipknotmerch.com. Figures of some of the other members of SLIPKNOT will apparently follow at a later date.

Other artists who have gotten the Pop! Rocks treatment in the past include KISS, IRON MAIDEN, METALLICA, GUNS N' ROSES, AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, DEF LEPPARD and Rob Zombie.

A Funko vinyl Pop! figure, or popularly known as a "Pop!", is packaged carefully inside a box with a transparent front. The figurine is made out of vinyl and may come as a bobblehead.

Funko reported that these figurines increased its sales by 38 percent in the second quarter of 2019. International sales spiked 65 percent to $68.5 million, while U.S. revenue grew 26 percent to $122.7 million.

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters.

