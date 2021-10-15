SLIPKNOT Concert In Alabama Canceled Due To Flooding At Venue

Last week's flash flooding in Alabama has forced the cancelation of SLIPKNOT's October 24 concert at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham.

On Thursday (October 14), SLIPKNOT issued the following statement via social media: "Due to flooding of the venue caused by recent storms in the area, we are unfortunately unable to play our October 24th show at Oak Mountain Amphitheater. All of our fans and everyone in Birmingham is in our thoughts and we look forward to coming back and playing for you all soon! Stay safe. Refunds will be available at point of purchase, tickets purchased online will be refunded automatically."

The Pelham area was one of the hardest hit in the Birmingham metro area by the heavy rainfall on October 6 which produced widespread flash flooding in Alabama. One spot in the Pelham area reported 10.21 inches of rain.

SLIPKNOT's concert in Alabama was part of the "Knotfest Roadshow" tour, featuring support from KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, FEVER 333 and CODE ORANGE. The 28-date run, produced by Live Nation, kicked off following the band's Knotfest Iowa hometown show in Des Moines on September 25, and will wrap up in Arizona in early November.

SLIPKNOT has spent the last few months working on a new studio album, tentatively due in 2022. The band's latest LP, "We Are Not Your Kind", came out in August 2019. The disc sold 118,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Furthermore, the album made an impact worldwide with No. 1 debuts in the United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia, Canada, Japan, Ireland, Belgium, Portugal and Finland, as well as Top 5 debuts in Germany, France, Norway, Italy, Austria, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Poland, Spain and New Zealand.

