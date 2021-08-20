SLIPKNOT Announces Summer 2022 European Tour

SLIPKNOT will embark on a European tour in July and August 2022.

The 13-date trek, which will kick off on July 15, 2022 in Moscow, Russia, includes the previously announced six rescheduled European shows which were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

2022 tour dates:

Jul. 15 - Moscow, Russia @ Park Live Festival

Jul. 17 - Kyiv, Ukraine @ Upark Festival

Jul. 20 - Bucharest, Romania @ Romexpo

Jul. 21 - Plovdiv, Bulgaria @ Hills of Rock

Jul. 23 - Athens, Greece @ Release Festival

Jul. 27 - Graz, Austria @ Messe Open Air

Jul. 28 - Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

Aug. 01 - Geneva, Switzerland @ Arena

Aug. 03 - Bratislava, Slovakia @ Nepela Arena

Aug. 05 - Wacken, Germany @ Wacken Open Air

Aug. 07 - Gdansk, Poland @ Ergo Arena

Aug. 11 - Tallinn, Estonia @ Saku Suurhall

Aug 15 - Malmö, Sweden @ Arena

This past June, SLIPKNOT announced the 2021 incarnation of the "Knotfest Roadshow". Support on the trek will come from three Grammy-nominated heavy music luminaries, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, FEVER 333 and CODE ORANGE.

The 28-date run, produced by Live Nation, kicks off following the band's previously announced Knotfest Iowa hometown show in Des Moines on September 25. The "Knotfest Roadshow"'s first official date happens at Tinley Park, Illinois on September 28, with the tour then snaking its way across the U.S., wrapping up in Arizona in early November.

Twenty-two years ago, nine inspired musicians from Des Moines, Iowa, shattered the scope of what was possible in rock music. From the moment SLIPKNOT emerged in 1999 with their self-titled debut, it was clear they were like nothing the world had seen before. Where a similarly creative act may have burned out or lost their relevance chasing mainstream acceptance, SLIPKNOT has only proven that an enduring commitment to constant evolution, their craft, and their fans can allow a rock band to not only continue — but flourish and push the envelope on what defines heavy metal and rock music in general. With "We Are Not Your Kind", SLIPKNOT's first new album in five years, the band delivered when they were needed most. Meanwhile, SLIPKNOT's annual Knotfest festival has evolved into the biggest hard rock and metal festival in the world, expanding to four continents. Over 550,000 fans have attended these massive festivals, which are as cultural as they are music-based, mixing heavy rock with hip hop, world music, visual art, experiential installations, and much more. Recorded music and live performances aside, SLIPKNOT has always permeated mainstream culture in ways that defy expectations. Recently, SLIPKNOT partnered with Amazon Studios' advertising campaign for their smash hit series "The Boys", and have launched SLIPKNOT No. 9 Whiskey in a partnership with Cedar Ridge Distillery (American Distilling Institute's "2017 Distiller Of The Year").

"We Are Not Your Kind" came out in August 2019. The disc sold 118,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Furthermore, the album made an impact worldwide with No. 1 debuts in the United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia, Canada, Japan, Ireland, Belgium, Portugal and Finland, as well as Top 5 debuts in Germany, France, Norway, Italy, Austria, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Poland, Spain and New Zealand.

"We Are Not Your Kind"'s sales in the U.S. were boosted by a concert ticket/album sale redemption offer with SLIPKNOT's summer 2019 tour.

