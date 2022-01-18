SLIPKNOT Announces Spring 2022 'Knotfest Roadshow' Tour; BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale Available

SLIPKNOT has announced the 2022 iteration of its infamous "Knotfest Roadshow" tour. The trek will take place over two legs, both headlined by SLIPKNOT. The first leg will feature special guests IN THIS MOMENT and JINJER. The second leg will feature special guests CYPRESS HILL and HO99O9.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Thursday, January 20 at 10:00 a.m. local time and end on Thursday, January 20 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "UNSAINTED" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be this Friday, January 21 at 10 a.m. local time from KnotfestRoadshow.com.

The first leg of the 38-date tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off in Fargo, North Dakota on Wednesday, March 16 and hits a further 17 cities before wrapping up in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on Sunday, April 17. The second leg kicks off on Wednesday, May 18 in University Park, Pennsylvania and hits a further 17 cites before culminating on Sunday, June 18 in Chula Vista, California.

Speaking about the upcoming tour, SLIPKNOT percussionist Clown states: "It feels so good to get back out on the road with our culture. Get ready for a brand new experience. See you soon."

SLIPKNOT frontman Corey Taylor adds: "Even with everything going on in the world right now, we're still extremely excited to come back out in the States with two different, exciting packages. Whether it's IN THIS MOMENT and JINJER, or CYPRESS and HO99O9, we pride ourselves in bringing our fans the epicenter of our music and art. Come celebrate with us and try to stay as safe as we will be."

2021 marked a banner year for SLIPKNOT. Making a triumphant return to the road, their "Knotfest Roadshow 2021" tour sold out amphitheaters across the country, bookended with the record-breaking Knotfest Iowa and the biggest headline show of their career, Knotfest Los Angeles at Banc of California Stadium, where they debut their first new music in two years — the furious "The Chapeltown Rag" taken from the highly anticipated new SLIPKNOT album, expected this year. In addition, they topped the bills of multiple internationally renowned festivals, including Riot Fest, Rocklahoma, Inkcarceration and Welcome To Rockville.

"Knotfest Roadshow" will be part of Live Nation's Live Stubs initiative which provides digital collectible NFT ticket stubs to ticket holders. Live Stubs will automatically be included with tickets purchased for the tour. Fans will also be able to view, share, gift, trade, and resell their live stubs on LiveNation.com.

"Knotfest Roadshow 2022" leg one: SLIPKNOT with IN THIS MOMENT and JINJER

Mar. 16 - Fargo, ND - FARGODOME

Mar. 18 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

Mar. 19 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

Mar. 22 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

Mar. 23 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

Mar. 25 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

Mar. 26 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theatre

Mar. 29 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Mar. 30 - N. Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

Apr. 01 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Apr. 02 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

Apr. 04 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Apr. 06 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

Apr. 07 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

Apr. 09 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Apr. 11 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

Apr. 12 - Regina, SK - Brandt Centre

Apr. 14 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

Apr. 15 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

Apr. 17 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

"Knotfest Roadshow 2022" leg two: SLIPKNOT with CYPRESS HILL and HO99O9

May 18 - University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

May 20 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

May 21 - Providence, RI - Dunkin' Donuts Center

May 22 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

May 24 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

May 26 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

May 28 - Québec, QC - Videotron Centre

May 29 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

May 30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Jun. 01 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

Jun. 02 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Jun. 04 - East Troy, WI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Jun. 05 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center

Jun. 07 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater

Jun. 09 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Broadmoor World Arena

Jun. 11 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center

Jun. 13 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Jun. 14 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Jun. 17 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Garden Arena

Jun. 18 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre