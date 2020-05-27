SLIPKNOT Announces Special 'Knotfest Roadshow' Streaming Event

SLIPKNOT and the team behind its Knotfest brand have today revealed that Knotfest.com has been re-imagined to create a global multi-media hub for news, exclusive interviews, performances, merchandise and more dedicated to covering the very best of art, music, culture and media for fans of heavy culture.

To celebrate the launch in explosive fashion and marking what would have been the kick-off weekend of the highly anticipated "Knotfest Roadshow" U.S. tour, Knotfest.com will be hosting an exclusive "Knotfest Roadshow" streaming event this Friday, May 29 at 3 p.m. PDT.

This special online event will be hosted by Terry "Beez" Bezer and feature exclusive concert streams and interviews with SLIPKNOT, UNDEROATH and CODE ORANGE. In addition, a limited SLIPKNOT "Knotfest Roadshow" merch drop will be available here for 72 hours only (starting Friday morning), featuring the tour merch collection that would have been sold this summer.

SLIPKNOT will be streaming its 2019 headline set from Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium, filmed shortly before the band's chart topping album "We Are Not Your Kind", was released.

UNDEROATH will be streaming its performance from the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas from 2016 where it performed its seminal album "They're Only Chasing Safety" in full, and will feature a portion of Ryan J. Downey's "Deep Dive" interview with UNDEROATH frontman Spencer Chamberlain.

CODE ORANGE will be streaming its "Last Ones Left: In Fear Of The End" performance that originally aired on Twitch back in March to launch their critically acclaimed album "Underneath" and will feature an a portion of Clown's "Electric Theater" chat with frontman Jami Morgan.

The newly re-imagined Knotfest.com will be a fan-centered platform, created by artists for their fans. Dedicated to expanding the rock and metal genres and providing a one-stop destination showcasing the very best the culture has to offer from emerging bands you need to hear, right through to the biggest and most established artists.

Knotfest.com will capture all facets of the culture across visual, audio and written media. Bringing fans an elevated, unfiltered media experience directly from their favorite artists through exclusive think-pieces, curated playlists, playthroughs and more. The highlight of this artist created content will be the brand new audio interview series, "The Electric Theater", hosted by Clown — a weekly, laid back conversation featuring discourse with the world's most interesting people. The first episode is live now and features Jami Morgan of CODE ORANGE.

Building on the success of the weekly concert streaming series (which has already reached 18 million fans so far), Knotfest.com will be launching several exclusive web series from top content creators from within the genre.

