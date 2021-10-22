SLIPKNOT Announces First-Ever Livestream From Next Month's 'Knotfest Los Angeles'

For all the fans around the globe unable to be present as SLIPKNOT performs the biggest headline performance of its career to date, the band have announced today that Knotfest Los Angeles at the Banc of California Stadium will be streamed live on Friday, November 5. SLIPKNOT's first-ever livestream, the event will allow fans to share all the excitement of a SLIPKNOT gig, both live as it happens, and for a full 72 hours after. Tickets are on sale now at knotfest.veeps.com, priced at a discounted pre-sale cost of $15, with on-the-day tickets being $20. Knotfest members are eligible to purchase at a discounted price of $12. Tickets bundled with event merch are also available.

As part of the broadcast, ticket holders not only get to see SLIPKNOT's incendiary new production, live from Los Angeles, but also a selection of songs each from a stacked supporting bill of the hottest bands in heavy music, including KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, FEVER 333, CODE ORANGE, VENDED and a special performance from CHERRY BOMBS. Check out the trailer below.

Ticket holders can still watch the stream up to 72 hours post event, so don't worry if you can't watch "live" on the night.

In late August, the Grammy Award-winning Iowan icons took Knotfest back to their home state for Knotfest Iowa, selling out an expanded capacity show at the National Balloon Classic Field in Indianola. The band ia currently on the "Knotfest Roadshow" tour, which is snaking its way across the USA, culminating at the Banc Of California Stadium show for this very special event.

If you're in Southern California, you can still pick up remaining tickets to attend in person.

"Knotfest Roadshow" features support from KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, FEVER 333 and CODE ORANGE. The 28-date run, produced by Live Nation, kicked off following Knotfest Iowa on September 25, and will wrap up in Arizona in early November.

SLIPKNOT has spent the last few months working on a new studio album, tentatively due in 2022. The band's latest LP, "We Are Not Your Kind", came out in August 2019. The disc sold 118,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Furthermore, the album made an impact worldwide with No. 1 debuts in the United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia, Canada, Japan, Ireland, Belgium, Portugal and Finland, as well as Top 5 debuts in Germany, France, Norway, Italy, Austria, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Poland, Spain and New Zealand.

