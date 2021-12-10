SLIPKNOT Announces First-Ever KNOTFEST GERMANY

SLIPKNOT will headline the inaugural Knotfest Germany, set to take place July 30, 2022 at Rudolf Weber Arena in Oberhausen. Also scheduled to appear at the event are IN FLAMES and GHOSTEMANE, with more acts to be announced. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, December 14.

The Knotfest brand has expanded around the globe, with landmark events held in the U.S., Japan, Mexico and Colombia, as well as 2019's debut collaboration with French destination festival Hellfest for Knotfest Meets Hellfest.

Knotfest has evolved into one of the biggest hard rock and metal festivals in the world, expanding to four continents. Hundreds of thousands of fans have attended these massive festivals, which are as cultural as they are music-based, mixing heavy rock with hip hop, world music, visual art, experiential installations, and much more.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, SLIPKNOT's creative visionary Shawn "Clown" Crahan described Knotfest as "a dark carnival experience. It's not just the shows, but the environment created around it. It's all about having fun. A day dedicated to our mentality, our ideas, to the people we want to be with. I'm talking about smells, sights, hearing, your body, everything will be overloaded with stimulation."

SLIPKNOT performed its new single, "The Chapeltown Rag", live for the first time ever at Knotfest Los Angeles on November 5. The event was livestreamed as it happened, giving fans access to both the studio version and SLIPKNOT's live performance of "The Chapeltown Rag" within only hours of its premiere.

The studio version of "The Chapeltown Rag", which was released that same day, was produced by Joe Baressi, who has previously worked with AVENGED SEVENFOLD, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE and CHEVELLE, among many others.

SLIPKNOT has just completed the "Knotfest Roadshow" tour, featuring support from KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, FEVER 333 and CODE ORANGE. The 29-date run, produced by Live Nation, kicked off following the band's Knotfest Iowa hometown show in Des Moines on September 25.

Twenty-two years ago, nine inspired musicians from Des Moines, Iowa, shattered the scope of what was possible in rock music. From the moment SLIPKNOT emerged in 1999 with their self-titled debut, it was clear they were like nothing the world had seen before. Where a similarly creative act may have burned out or lost their relevance chasing mainstream acceptance, SLIPKNOT has only proven that an enduring commitment to constant evolution, their craft, and their fans can allow a rock band to not only continue — but flourish and push the envelope on what defines heavy metal and rock music in general.