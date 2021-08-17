SLIPKNOT Announces 2022 Editions Of KNOTFEST CHILE And KNOTFEST BRASIL

August 17, 2021 0 Comments

SLIPKNOT Announces 2022 Editions Of KNOTFEST CHILE And KNOTFEST BRASIL

Knotfest, the global festival brand from metal icons SLIPKNOT, has revealed its scheduled return to South America today with the announcement of Knotfest Chile, taking place on December 11, 2022 at Estadio Monumental, Santiago and the announcement of the first-ever Knotfest Brasil, set to take place on December 18, 2022 at Sambódromo Do Anhembi, São Paulo. Tickets and VIP packages for both events go on sale on August 19, 2021 at 10 a.m. local time from KnotfestChile.com and KnotfestBrasil.com, respectively.

Both events will feature headline performances from SLIPKNOT with the lineup for Knotfest Chile also including MR. BUNGLE, BRING ME THE HORIZON, TRIVIUM, SEPULTURA and VENDED, and the lineup for Knotfest Brasil also boasting BRING ME THE HORIZON, MR. BUNGLE, TRIVIUM, SEPULTURA, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, VENDED, PROJECT46 and ARMORED DAWN, with more acts to be announced for both.

The Knotfest brand has expanded around the globe, with landmark events held in the U.S., Japan, Mexico and Colombia, as well as 2019's debut collaboration with French destination festival Hellfest for Knotfest Meets Hellfest.

This past June, SLIPKNOT announced the 2021 incarnation of the "Knotfest Roadshow". Support on the trek will come from three Grammy-nominated heavy music luminaries, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, FEVER 333 and CODE ORANGE. The 28-date run, produced by Live Nation, kicks off following the band's previously announced Knotfest Iowa hometown show in Des Moines on September 25. The "Knotfest Roadshow"'s first official date happens at Tinley Park, Illinois on September 28, with the tour then snaking its way across the U.S., wrapping up in Arizona in early November.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).