SLIPKNOT Announces 2021 Edition Of KNOTFEST JAPAN

SLIPKNOT has announced the 2021 edition of Knotfest Japan.

Last month, SLIPKNOT was forced to postpone its Asian tour, including the band's appearance at Knotfest Japan, due to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe.

Next year's Knotfest Japan will be held on January 10-11, 2021. The lineup for the original "Roadshow" show date remains the same as the scrapped 2020 edition, but TRIVIUM will no longer perform at the event due to scheduling matters. The Day 1 "Roadshow" date and Day 2 "Festival" date have also been swapped.

Tickets for the 2020 festival will be honored for the new dates.

Refunds will be available between April 21 and May 20.

The Knotfest brand has expanded around the globe, with landmark events held in the U.S., Japan, Mexico and Colombia, as well as 2019's debut collaboration with French destination festival Hellfest for Knotfest Meets Hellfest.

The first-ever Knotfest UK was scheduled to take place at The National Bowl, Milton Keynes on August 22, but will likely get postponed as a result of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

