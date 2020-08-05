SLIPKNOT And STONE SOUR's COREY TAYLOR Makes Major Impact With First-Ever Solo Singles

SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman Corey Taylor's new single "Black Eyes Blue" is the number one most added song at Active Rock radio, entering the Mediabase / BDS chart at No. 26 and currently sitting at No. 16 on the building chart. This marks the highest debut at the format for Taylor, surpassing previous first week chart positions from both SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR.

Meanwhile, Taylor's other news single, "CMFT Must Be Stopped", has been viewed nearly 1.5 million times on YouTube. Both songs are available on all streaming platforms.

Bubbling to the top of the pop culture conversation, Rolling Stone wrote, "The genre-spanning 'CMFT' — short for 'Corey Mother Fucking Taylor' — sees the singer tackling multiple styles of music, from hard rock and classic rock to punk and hip-hop." Forbes observed, "Taylor's solo career will blur the lines between a number of rock sub-genres. And honestly, this approach seems like the best direction for his solo debut."

Taylor's debut solo album, "CMFT", is set for release on October 2 via Roadrunner Records. The songs illuminate the broad spectrum of this fiery and fearless rock 'n' roll opus, as Taylor touches on lifelong influences ranging from hard rock to classic rock, punk rock to hip-hop. On "Black Eyes Blue", Taylor's vocals soar with nostalgia, while on "CMFT Must Be Stopped", his rhymes recall his work on SLIPKNOT's debut record and run alongside bulletproof bars from multi-platinum artist Tech N9ne and U.K. MC Kid Bookie. The track is joined by a Djay Brawner-directed music video, which sees Taylor taking the CMFT championship belt as friends such as Marilyn Manson, Lars Ulrich, Rob Halford, Chris Jericho, ZillaKami and more making cameos.

"CMFT" has been a long time coming for Taylor, with newly written tracks alongside some dating back to his teens. Recorded at Kevin Churko's The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas with producer Jay Ruston and his band — Jason Christopher on bass, Dustin Schoenhofer on drums and Zach Throne and Christian Martucci (STONE SOUR) on guitar — the album traces a wild and exhilarating roadmap through Taylor's musical psyche. "HWY 666" kicks off the album barreling ahead with a devilish twang, while "Silverfish" peels back the layers of Taylor's songwriting as acoustic guitars build to a highwire balance of hooks and heft. An ominous bass line gives way to pummeling wah-ed out guitars on "Culture Head" and the moving piano-driven "Home" offers a raw glimpse at Taylor's immense vocal range.

SLIPKNOT recently canceled all of its previously announced summer 2020 tour dates, including the "Knotfest Roadshow", Knotfest UK and Knotfest At Sea, due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.



