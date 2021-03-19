SLEEPING WITH SIRENS Releases Covers Of BLIND MELON's 'No Rain' And ZELLA DAY's 'Shadow Preachers'

March 19, 2021 0 Comments

SLEEPING WITH SIRENS Releases Covers Of BLIND MELON's 'No Rain' And ZELLA DAY's 'Shadow Preachers'

SLEEPING WITH SIRENS has released two fresh covers of BLIND MELON's classic "No Rain" and Zella Day's haunting "Shadow Preachers" (via Sumerian Records), set to appear in the upcoming "Paradise City" soundtrack. Not only that, but SLEEPING WITH SIRENS fans can also catch frontman Kellin Quinn starring in "Paradise City" as Ralphie.

"Paradise City" premieres March 25 on Amazon Prime Video. Set in Los Angeles, "Paradise City" chronicles the lives of rock star and frontman of THE RELENTLESS, Johnny Faust, and a young rookie kid, Simon, who idolizes him as they collide through their broken homes built by the music business. The series was created by Ash Avildsen (Hit Parader, Sumerian Films), son of Academy Award winner John Avildsen ("Rocky", "The Karate Kid"), and is loosely based on his own life and estranged relationship with his father.

Watch the official trailer, which has clocked up a whopping 11.8 million views on YouTube, below.

"Paradise City" cast includes Bella Thorne, Andy Biersack, the late Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart, Olivia Culpo, Drea De Matteo, Perrey Reeves, Fairuza Balk, Ben Bruce, Mark Boone Junior, Brittany Furlan, Natalie Eva Marie, Amanda Steele, Kellin Quinn, and producer/rapper Hopsin.

SLEEPING WITH SIRENS release a deluxe edition of its sixth studio album, "How It Feels To Be Lost", last August via Sumerian Records.

"How It Feels To Be Lost" was heralded as a major return to the band's earlier, heavier form. Since its release in September 2019, "How It Feels To Be Lost" has been featured on flagship streaming playlists including Spotify's "Rock This" and "New Core", Amazon Music's "Rock Scene" as well as being included on Apple Music's "Breaking Hard Rock", Spotify's "New Music Friday" and "Kickass Metal" and Deezer's "Heavy New Rock".



COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).