SLEEPING WITH SIRENS Releases Covers Of BLIND MELON's 'No Rain' And ZELLA DAY's 'Shadow Preachers'

SLEEPING WITH SIRENS has released two fresh covers of BLIND MELON's classic "No Rain" and Zella Day's haunting "Shadow Preachers" (via Sumerian Records), set to appear in the upcoming "Paradise City" soundtrack. Not only that, but SLEEPING WITH SIRENS fans can also catch frontman Kellin Quinn starring in "Paradise City" as Ralphie.

"Paradise City" premieres March 25 on Amazon Prime Video. Set in Los Angeles, "Paradise City" chronicles the lives of rock star and frontman of THE RELENTLESS, Johnny Faust, and a young rookie kid, Simon, who idolizes him as they collide through their broken homes built by the music business. The series was created by Ash Avildsen (Hit Parader, Sumerian Films), son of Academy Award winner John Avildsen ("Rocky", "The Karate Kid"), and is loosely based on his own life and estranged relationship with his father.

Watch the official trailer, which has clocked up a whopping 11.8 million views on YouTube, below.

"Paradise City" cast includes Bella Thorne, Andy Biersack, the late Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart, Olivia Culpo, Drea De Matteo, Perrey Reeves, Fairuza Balk, Ben Bruce, Mark Boone Junior, Brittany Furlan, Natalie Eva Marie, Amanda Steele, Kellin Quinn, and producer/rapper Hopsin.

SLEEPING WITH SIRENS release a deluxe edition of its sixth studio album, "How It Feels To Be Lost", last August via Sumerian Records.

"How It Feels To Be Lost" was heralded as a major return to the band's earlier, heavier form. Since its release in September 2019, "How It Feels To Be Lost" has been featured on flagship streaming playlists including Spotify's "Rock This" and "New Core", Amazon Music's "Rock Scene" as well as being included on Apple Music's "Breaking Hard Rock", Spotify's "New Music Friday" and "Kickass Metal" and Deezer's "Heavy New Rock".

