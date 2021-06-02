SLEEPING WITH SIRENS Drops New Song, 'Bloody Knuckles'

SLEEPING WITH SIRENS has released a new song called "Bloody Knuckles".

Vocalist Kellin Quinn told Rock Sound about the track: "Me and Jack [Fowler] wanted to create a song that feels a little bit different from what's been going on. I feel like a lot of bands are going more alternative, and we wanted to bring it back to our golden days with the Warped Tour sound. It's really fast, it's got a heavy breakdown, it's everything that the kids are going to want. It's just something to tide everybody over until we go into the studio and start working on new music."

Three months ago, SLEEPING WITH SIRENS released covers of BLIND MELON's classic "No Rain" and Zella Day's "Shadow Preachers" (via Sumerian Records), which appeared in the "Paradise City" soundtrack.

Last August, SLEEPING WITH SIRENS released a deluxe edition of its sixth studio album, "How It Feels To Be Lost", via Sumerian Records.

"How It Feels To Be Lost" was heralded as a major return to the band's earlier, heavier form. Since its release in September 2019, "How It Feels To Be Lost" has been featured on flagship streaming playlists including Spotify's "Rock This" and "New Core", Amazon Music's "Rock Scene" as well as being included on Apple Music's "Breaking Hard Rock", Spotify's "New Music Friday" and "Kickass Metal" and Deezer's "Heavy New Rock".

At the time of "How It Feels To Be Lost"'s release, Quinn told HMV about the lyrical subjects covered on the album: "There's definitely a theme. This is the most personal record I've ever done. I didn't try to sugarcoat anything. I wrote down how I was feeling. This has been very therapeutic. The theme is me overcoming the darkness and finding a light through my struggle. That's why it's named 'How It Feels To Be Lost'.

"Depression and anxiety make you feel lost," he explained. "The goal of this record was to help people understand that just because you feel like you're by yourself, you don't have to be. Lots of people feel the same way. I wanted this record to help people and to give words to people who can't say how they’re feeling."

