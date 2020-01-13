SLEEPING WITH SIRENS Announces Spring 2020 U.S. Co-Headlining Tour With THE AMITY AFFLICTION

January 13, 2020

SLEEPING WITH SIRENS will hit the road once again in April, this time for a co-headline run with THE AMITY AFFLICTION. The 21-date tour will travel across North America starting in Reno, Nevada on April 5 and will culminate in Milwaukee, Wiconsin on May 23. Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

Joining SLEEPING WITH SIRENS and THE AMITY AFFLICTION on the tour will be STRAY FROM THE PATH and UNITY TX.

Tour dates:

Apr. 15 - Reno, NV - Cargo
Apr. 17 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
Apr. 18 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
Apr. 19 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
Apr. 20 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
Apr. 24 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
Apr. 25 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater
Apr. 26 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater
Apr. 29 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
Apr. 30 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
May 01 - St Louis, MO - Pop's
May 05 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
May 06 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine
May 08 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
May 13 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
May 16 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
May 18 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
May 20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
May 21 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room
May 22 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theatre
May 23 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

SLEEPING WITH SIRENS are currently on the road for "The Medicine Tour", their headline run across North America with SET IT OFF, BELMONT and POINT NORTH.

SLEEPING WITH SIRENS has been touring relentlessly since releasing its highly acclaimed sixth studio album, "How It Feels To Be Lost", in September last year. They recently released a live video of the lead single "Leave It All Behind", filmed while on tour in Europe at their sold-out show at London's Electric Ballroom.

