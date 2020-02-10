SLAYER's PAUL BOSTAPH: 'Postmortem' + 'Hate Worldwide' Drum-Cam Footage From Chicago RIOT FEST

Drum-cam footage of SLAYER drummer Paul Bostaph performing the songs "Postmortem" and "Hate Worldwide" during the band's September 14, 2019 concert at the Riot Fest in Chicago, Illinois can be seen below.

SLAYER played its final concert on November 30, 2019 at the Forum in Los Angeles.

Bostaph, who was previously SLAYER's drummer from 1992 until 2001 and recorded four albums with the band, rejoined SLAYER in 2013 after the group's original drummer, Dave Lombardo, was effectively fired from the band due to a contract dispute with the other members of the veteran California-based thrash metal act.

Several years ago, SLAYER guitarist Kerry King told Fuse about Bostaph: "Paul, I mean, he's a machine. I don't worry about him at all. He never would have been out of SLAYER if he didn't quit twice. It was never over anything personal — he was always my friend — so it was very easy for him to come back and be a part again."

Speaking to Loudwire about Bostaph's contributions to SLAYER's latest album, "Repentless", King said: "I think it's just making the unit whole, more than anything. Of course, Paul can play the shit out of the drums. I didn't realize — and I don't mean this in a detrimental way to Paul — I never realized Paul had so many niche SLAYER fans who are just Bostaph fans; I didn't realize that, and a lot of people had mentioned that to me since Paul has been working on the record. And I think that's great. I used to say 'God Hates [Us All]' was his 'Reign In Blood' — Bostaph's. The new one is his 'Reign In Blood'. The new one's… I would play any song live."

