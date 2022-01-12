SLAYER's KERRY KING Buys New York City Condo For $3.65 Million

According to the New York Post, SLAYER guitarist Kerry King and his wife, Ayesha, recently purchased a condo in Tribeca, a neighborhood in Lower Manhattan in New York City, for $3.65 million.

The renovated 3,522-square-foot home was on the market for 45 days. It comes with $4,572 monthly common charges.

Check out pictures of the property at this location.

Ayesha King broke the news of the couple's move in an Instagram post last November. She wrote: "I suppose it's time to tell you all that the King and I have moved to NYC ( back home for me, excited to be near my family again ). I figured I'd beat some acquaintance's friend buddy who it heard it from a guy to announce it and think he's cool. I served my time on the west coast for 18 years. Time to be back in the best city on earth."

Kerry's SLAYER bandmate Gary Holt was one of the musicians who congratulated the couple on their new residence, writing in the comments section: " No fucking way!!! Congrats on the return home!" TESTAMENT guitarist Alex Skolnick, who lives in Brooklyn, New York, wrote: "Heck yes. C u guys around!"

It was reported back in April 2020 that Kerry and his wife paid $3.81 million for a home in a section of the Las Vegas Valley known as Enterprise. That 6,085-square-foot house has just been listed for $4.8 million.

In October, Kerry made headlines in the metal world when he said that SLAYER retired "too early." While recording a short video message to congratulate MACHINE HEAD on the San Francisco Bay Area act's 30th anniversary, SLAYER's founding guitarist said: "So, I hear congratulations are in order for my friends in MACHINE HEAD. Apparently, it's 30 years, which is quite an achievement. Not a lot of bands get there. We did, and then we quit too early. Fuck us. Fuck me. I hate fucking not playing."

SLAYER played the final show of its farewell tour in November 2019 at the Forum in Los Angeles. One day later, Ayesha said that there is "not a chance in hell" that the thrash metal icons will reunite for more live appearances. In August 2020, she once again shot down the possibility of her husband and bassist/vocalist Tom Araya sharing the stage ever again under the SLAYER banner.

After Ayesha shared three photos of Kerry holding their cat in slideshow-type Instagram post, a fan wrote: "No Tom, No SLAYER Kerry. Stop thinking SLAYER without @tomarayaofficial". Ayesha then replied: "don't worry, they'll never be SLAYER again! You can rest easy".

That same month, SLAYER drummer Paul Bostaph confirmed that he is involved in a brand new project headed up by Kerry King. The duo spent much of the last year and a half working on music with the hopes of recording it properly once the coronavirus pandemic has subsided.

SLAYER's final world tour began on May 10, 2018 with the band's intention to play as many places as possible, to make it easy for the fans to see one last SLAYER show and say goodbye. By the time the 18-month trek wrapped at the Forum, the band had completed seven tour legs plus a series of one-off major summer festivals, performing more than 140 shows in 30 countries and 40 U.S. states.

