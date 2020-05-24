SLAYER's KERRY KING Buys Las Vegas Home For $3.81 Million

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, SLAYER guitarist Kerry King and his wife, Ayesha, paid $3.81 million for a home in a section of the Las Vegas Valley known as Enterprise. The 5,116-square-foot home with five bedrooms and six baths was built by Jewel Homes, county records show.

The legendary California band played the final show of its farewell tour last November at the Forum in Los Angeles. One day later, Ayesha King said that there is "not a chance in hell" that the thrash metal icons will reunite for more shows.

Last fall, SLAYER's management told Pollstar that more than $10 million worth of merchandise had been sold on the band's farewell tour prior to the launch of the trek's final leg.

Kristen Mulderig, who works with SLAYER's management company, Rick Sales Entertainment Group, told Pollstar that there will still be plenty of SLAYER-related activities now that the band is no longer performing live.

"We're in legacy mode," Mulderig said, "which is a lot to do, even though they won't be making records or on the road. They still have their endorsers, there's still merch and branding to do — sync licenses and who knows? Maybe coming up with some sort of event that is SLAYER-based. This is all stuff we're thinking about and talking about. SLAYER lives on, absolutely."

Formed nearly four decades ago, the quartet has released 12 studio albums, selling millions of records worldwide without the hint of a hit single.

The two remaining original members of SLAYER are King and bassist/vocalist Tom Araya.

When SLAYER first announced that it was embarking on its final tour back in January 2018, Ayesha assured fans that they would "always get music" from her husband.

King has said in previous interviews that his post-SLAYER musical efforts would not be much different from the sound fans have grown accustomed to hearing from him.

"If someone quit, I'm not going to go around with a made-up SLAYER," he told AZCentral.com back in 2010. "But my next band would sound like SLAYER, that's all I know."

King told Rolling Stone in 2015 that he had entertained the idea of working on a solo project. "There's plenty of people that I considered doing [one] with ... but I have to have SLAYER covered before I consider anything like that," he said at the time.