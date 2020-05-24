SLAYER's KERRY KING Buys Las Vegas Home For $3.81 Million

May 24, 2020 0 Comments

SLAYER's KERRY KING Buys Las Vegas Home For $3.81 Million

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, SLAYER guitarist Kerry King and his wife, Ayesha, paid $3.81 million for a home in a section of the Las Vegas Valley known as Enterprise. The 5,116-square-foot home with five bedrooms and six baths was built by Jewel Homes, county records show.

The legendary California band played the final show of its farewell tour last November at the Forum in Los Angeles. One day later, Ayesha King said that there is "not a chance in hell" that the thrash metal icons will reunite for more shows.

Last fall, SLAYER's management told Pollstar that more than $10 million worth of merchandise had been sold on the band's farewell tour prior to the launch of the trek's final leg.

Kristen Mulderig, who works with SLAYER's management company, Rick Sales Entertainment Group, told Pollstar that there will still be plenty of SLAYER-related activities now that the band is no longer performing live.

"We're in legacy mode," Mulderig said, "which is a lot to do, even though they won't be making records or on the road. They still have their endorsers, there's still merch and branding to do — sync licenses and who knows? Maybe coming up with some sort of event that is SLAYER-based. This is all stuff we're thinking about and talking about. SLAYER lives on, absolutely."

Formed nearly four decades ago, the quartet has released 12 studio albums, selling millions of records worldwide without the hint of a hit single.

The two remaining original members of SLAYER are King and bassist/vocalist Tom Araya.

When SLAYER first announced that it was embarking on its final tour back in January 2018, Ayesha assured fans that they would "always get music" from her husband.

King has said in previous interviews that his post-SLAYER musical efforts would not be much different from the sound fans have grown accustomed to hearing from him.

"If someone quit, I'm not going to go around with a made-up SLAYER," he told AZCentral.com back in 2010. "But my next band would sound like SLAYER, that's all I know."

King told Rolling Stone in 2015 that he had entertained the idea of working on a solo project. "There's plenty of people that I considered doing [one] with ... but I have to have SLAYER covered before I consider anything like that," he said at the time.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).