SLAYER's GARY HOLT Shares Photos Of Final Concert

SLAYER guitarist Gary Holt has shared a few photos of the band's last-ever concert, which took place on November 30 at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

"A few from the final show taken by none other than my wife and best friend on this earth @lisaholt777 !" Holt wrote on Instagram. "Her new camera is pretty sick, she's starting to get it dialed in!"

Thousands of fans of SLAYER fans witnessed the band's last-ever gig during the second of two last tour dates dubbed "The Final Campaign".

At the conclusion of SLAYER's set, bassist/vocalist Tom Araya addressed the crowd, thanking the group's fans for supporting him and his bandmates for nearly four decades.

"Thank you. Thank you very much," he said. "I want to thank you for sharing your time with us. Time is precious. So I thank you for sharing that time with us. Thank you. I'm gonna miss you guys. But the most important thing I want to thank you for being a part of my life. Thank you. Good night. You guys be safe."

SLAYER's final world tour began on May 10, 2018 with the band's intention to play as many places as possible, to make it easy for the fans to see one last SLAYER show and say goodbye. By the time the 18-month trek wrapped at the Forum, the band had completed seven tour legs plus a series of one-off major summer festivals, performing more than 140 shows in 30 countries and 40 U.S. states.

SLAYER's final world tour has been a wild ride. Three bus drivers, four truck drivers, and a crew of 32 have traveled all over the world to set the stage for this farewell. At most shows, SLAYER's pyro expert set off 160 pounds of propane and 10 liters of 99% isopropyl alcohol, prompting the Phoenix New Times reviewer to comment on the "eyebrow-singeing pyrotechnics that could be felt even 10 rows behind the pit." In Toronto, one diehard fan was ejected from the concert before SLAYER took the stage, so jumped into Lake Ontario (that surrounds the Budweiser Arena) and swam back to the venue. The Tampa Bay Times' Jay Cridlin wrote, "Beginning with the throttling opener 'Repentless', SLAYER tore through their set like a flaming cigarette boat across the river Styx, charring up a vicious circle pit by the stage," and Detroit's Gary Graff noted in his Oakland Press review the "10,000 headbangers who skipped the 'Game Of Thrones' finale to pay homage to the pioneering quartet." "The sheer physicality of their show was something to behold and was yet another indication that while the band may be calling it a career, they are going out on top, playing at their absolute best," wrote Andy Lindquist for the SF Sonic.

SLAYER has been touring in support of its latest album, "Repentless", which was released in September 2015 via Nuclear Blast. That effort marked the band's first release since the death of SLAYER's co-founding guitarist Jeff Hanneman.

Hanneman contracted necrotizing fasciitis, also known as flesh-eating disease, in January 2011 from a spider bite in his backyard. The infection ravaged the flesh and tissues of Hanneman's arm, leading to numerous surgeries, skin grafts and intense periods of rehab that forced him into semi-retirement and left him near death at several points.

Hanneman eventually died in May 2013 from alcohol-related cirrhosis of the liver. He is credited for writing many of SLAYER's classic songs, including "Angel Of Death" and "South Of Heaven".

Original SLAYER drummer Dave Lombardo was effectively fired from the band after sitting out the group's Australian tour in February/March 2013 due to a contract dispute with the other members of SLAYER. He has since been replaced by Paul Bostaph, who was previously SLAYER's drummer from 1992 until 2001 and recorded four albums with the band.

