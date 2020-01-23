SLAYER Warns Fans Against Fake Tickets For 2020 Comeback Performance

SLAYER has warned fans about fake tickets for a 2020 performance by the band at a Swedish festival.

Earlier today, SLAYER took to social media to write: "WARNING TO SLAYER FANS! There are tickets being offered on Viagogo for a SLAYER performance at Sweden Rocks [sic] June 2020. Buyer beware this is a resale site with inaccurate information SLAYER WILL NOT PERFORMING."

SLAYER played its final concert on November 30, 2019 at the Forum in Los Angeles. One day later, Ayesha King, wife of SLAYER guitarist Kerry King, said that there is "not a chance in hell" that the thrash metal icons will reunite for more shows following the completion of their farewell tour.

Back in April 2018, Tom Araya's wife said that he had not questioned his decision to embark on one final SLAYER tour before the band called it quits.

Sandra Araya, who has been married to the SLAYER frontman for more than 20 years, told the Metal Pulp And Paper web site that the announcement that the band was pulling the plug on its nearly four-decade-long career didn't come as a surprise to her. "Not to me," she said. "I can't comfortably go into too much detail. I'll just leave it with a no."

Asked if the decision to end SLAYER was a difficult one for Tom and Kerry to make, Sandra said: "Tom never second-guesses any decision he makes. I have no idea about Kerry."

Sandra also confirmed that she and Tom had "some ideas and plans" for how they plan to spend their post-SLAYER years, although she did not offer any details.

When SLAYER first announced that it was embarking on its final tour back in January 2018, Ayesha assured fans that they would "always get music" from her husband.

King has said in previous interviews that his post-SLAYER musical efforts would not be much different from the sound fans have grown accustomed to hearing from him.

