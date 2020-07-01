SLAYER And PUCK HCKY Release Hockey-Themed Collection

Puck Hcky, the quirky hockey-themed brand, has teamed up with metal legends SLAYER on a totally unique collection of items.

"The entire staff at Puck Hcky is always jamming SLAYER tunes when we need some energy," says Matt Marini, founder of Puck Hcky. "So when the opportunity to actually work with a band of SLAYER's stature became a reality, we literally jumped at the chance. We take great pride in our work and who we collaborate with, and we feel this SLAYER collection contains some of our finest creations ever! We hope everyone digs it."

The Puck Hcky x Slayer collection contains many pro-level quality hockey-themed items, like hockey jerseys, pullover and zip-up hoodies, flannels, raglans, t-shirts, hats and decals.

The collection has dropped and is available at the Puck Hcky store: PuckHcky.com.

Launched in 2015, Puck Hcky has gained the reputation as the go-to hockey apparel brand with a unique knack for meshing various elements of popular culture with the great sport of hockey. Puck Hcky's numerous collaborations celebrate movies, iconic personalities and many awesome musicians and bands.

Puck Hcky's current roster includes MESHUGGAH, OVERKILL, EXODUS, CANNIBAL CORPSE, TESTAMENT, OPETH and many more.