SLAVES To Release 'To Better Days' Album In August

SLAVES will release a new album, "To Better Days", on August 7 via SBG Records.

To celebrate the LP announcement, the band has dropped the new song "Wasting My Youth", which premiered yesterday at SiriusXM Octane on Test Drive.

"There is a lyric, 'The feeling I've repressed is going out of style,'" vocalist Matt McAndrew explains. "It's about finding the truth and holding it back [feeling] like coming to the brink of sneezing and then missing it. You have this build up, this realization, and these feelings that are coming to a head and need to be released. Maybe that release is pleasure or maybe it's pain or maybe just catharsis. But it's a relief to have it out. If you miss that opportunity for release, you don't get it again. 'Wasting My Youth' is about that bottled up frustration that comes from staying in a situation past its expiration date and what that does to a person."

Regarding the album, the singer states: "We're excited to finally share our new album, 'To Better Days', with you. I'm so proud of how this record turned out and how well we all worked together to create these songs. We feel it's the band's best work to date and we hope you enjoy the music as much as we enjoyed making it."

"To Better Days" track listing:

01. To Better Days
02. Prayers
03. Witch Hunt
04. Talk To A Friend
05. Eye Opener
06. Bury A Lie
07. Heavier
08. Footprints
09. Cursed
10. Wasting My Youth
11. Clean Again
12. Secrets
13. Like I Do


