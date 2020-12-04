SLASH's Son LONDON HUDSON Signs With ASBA Drums

French drum company ASBA has just signed London Hudson, 18-year-old son of GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash.

London is currently a member of the Southern California rock band SUSPECT208 which released its debut single, "Long Awaited", in November. He is joined in the group by 20-year-old Noah Weiland, the son of late STONE TEMPLE PILOTS singer Scott Weiland; and 16-year-old bassist Tye Trujillo, son of METALLICA bass player Robert Trujillo. An EP will follow in the coming months.

In a 2018 interview with the "Appetite For Distortion" podcast, London was asked when he realized how famous his father was. "Since I was little, especially with the VELVET REVOLVER stuff, because that was the most I toured with him, was for the VELVET REVOLVER stuff," he said. "Seeing that many people at the shows was kind of crazy, and how they all just worshipped. Then going on the last GN'R tour, and seeing all those people who still like him for much older stuff, is when it really clicked, going on that tour. But it never really hit me until this summer, where I was like, I don't want to live in his shadow, when I started playing in the band. That's the main reason I don't play guitar or stringed instruments."

London said that he got into the drums a while ago, explaining: "It was years back, for me it was around fifth or sixth grade...I played bass for a year then, and I was just getting sick of it, and just bored, and I wanted to do something different. I was at Guitar Center with my dad, and I started playing on the drum kit and really liked it."

