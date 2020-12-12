SLASH's Son LONDON HUDSON On SUSPECT208: 'We're Bringing Back The Work That Goes Into' Making Music

SUSPECT208, the new band featuring the sons of Slash, Scott Weiland and Robert Trujillo, was recently interviewed by the self-proclaimed "Interview Queen," Canadian journalist and YouTube personality Alicia Atout. You can now watch the chat below.

SUSPECT208 frontman, 20-year-old Noah Weiland, is the son of late STONE TEMPLE PILOTS singer Scott Weiland. The drummer is London Hudson, 18-year-old son of GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash. 16-year-old bassist Tye Trujillo is son of METALLICA bass player Robert Trujillo. They are joined by 18-year-old guitarist Niko Tsangaris.

A month ago, SUSPECT208 released its debut single, "Long Awaited", which has racked up more than 800,000 views on YouTube. That track had some people comparing SUSPECT208's sound to that of the early 2000s supergroup VELVET REVOLVER, which featured both Slash and Scott Weiland.

"That song that we put out, in our opinion, is our most commercial-ready rock song," London said. 'But that's not all we are."

Speaking about the overwhelmingly positive response to "Long Awaited", London said: "The times that we live in, the industry is fucked. The industry sucks. Basically, we're in a very shitty industry where. I think, there's a loss of appreciation and dedication to the craft. And we're bringing back the work that goes into it. Even for something like this, it took us a good amount of time to get it done, and we had to put work in. And for Noah, it's something that's new for him, and he was able to just fucking come in and kill it."

Last week, SUSPECT208 released the official music video for its second single, "All Black". The clip was filmed at the iconic Sunset Strip club The Viper Room with director Sage Flores of Sunburst Films.

Tye had previously performed live with KORN and SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, while London is also a drummer in his other band CLASSLESS ACT, which opened for Slash on a 2018 tour. He is joined in CLASSLESS ACT by Tsangaris.

When he was just 12 years old, Tye Trujillo filled in for bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu for KORN's South American tour after Fieldy was unable to make the shows due to "unforeseen circumstances."

