SLASH's Rhythm Guitarist FRANK SIDORIS Becomes ORANGE Amplification Ambassador

February 10, 2021 0 Comments

SLASH's Rhythm Guitarist FRANK SIDORIS Becomes ORANGE Amplification Ambassador

Orange Amplification has welcomed new ambassador Frank Sidoris, rhythm guitarist with SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS.

Sidoris, who has been with Slash since 2012, has also played with Alice Cooper, the late great Lemmy Kilmister and RUSH's Alex Lifeson. More recently he has joined MAMMOTH WVH, the solo band of Wolfgang Van Halen, son of VAN HALEN legend Eddie Van Halen.

Frank uses the Custom Shop 50 amp, known for its exquisite blues / rock tones providing an inspiring canvas for his rhythm work combining it with the cabinet main stay for touring artists, the classic PPC412.

Talking about being an Orange ambassador, Sidoris said: "It's an honor to be associated with Orange, a company that has remained at the pinnacle of iconic tone and style for decades and continues to catch eyes and ears on stage and in the studio."

In December, Slash confirmed that SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS was putting together ideas for a new album. The effort will be the follow-up to "Living The Dream", which came out in September 2018 via Slash's own label Snakepit Records, in partnership with Roadrunner Records. The disc was Slash's fourth solo album, and third with Slash and his CONSPIRATORS bandmates Todd Kerns (bass, vocals), Myles Kennedy (vocals), Brent Fitz (drums) and Sidoris (guitar and vocals).

In September 2019, SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS released "Living The Dream Tour" on DVD+2CD, Blu-ray+2 CD, 3LP black vinyl, limited-edition 3LP red vinyl, digital video and digital audio via Eagle Vision. The set was shot on location on February 20, 2019 at London, England's Eventim Apollo.

Photo credit: David Phillips

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).