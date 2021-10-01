SLASH's Autographed Top Hat Among Items Being Auctioned For KITTEN RESCUE

October 1, 2021 0 Comments

SLASH's Autographed Top Hat Among Items Being Auctioned For KITTEN RESCUE

Kittens rock hard, and no rescue organization rocks harder than Kitten Rescue. In support of Kitten Rescue's life-saving mission, iconic GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash, one of rock's coolest cats, has donated an autographed top hat and guitar pack for the group's online auction to help the organization in its fundraising.

As distinctive and iconic as the guitarist himself, the Slash autographed top hat, an astoundingly unique piece of hard rock memorabilia, will complete any music fan's collection. Fans can bid here.

Additionally, Slash has donated a Slash Appetite Les Paul Special-II Electric Guitar Performance Pack. This is an incredible all-inclusive package for beginners and pros alike. Designed to sate your appetite for destruction, the pack features a Slash-designed Les Paul Special-II in classic Appetite Amber finish with premium gig bag, plus a 15-watt Slash "Snakepit" amp with 2 channels, a full-EQ section and headphone output, custom Slash signature picks and free online lessons from eMedia. More information here.

Kitten Rescue is a non-profit, volunteer-run organization devoted to finding loving homes for unwanted, homeless cats and kittens. Kitten Rescue saves cats and kittens from the streets of Los Angeles and from city shelter euthanasia. Since their start in 1997, they have grown into one of the largest, most well-respected animal welfare groups in L.A. Other notable rock icons such as BLACK SABBATH bassist Geezer Butler and his wife Gloria, OZZY OSBOURNE bassist Robert "Blasko" Nicholson, legendary DEEP PURPLE bassist/vocalist Glenn Hughes and his wife Gabi, as well as BLABBERMOUTH.NET are some of the organization's loyal supporters. None other than The Metal God Rob Halford as well as Elvira The Mistress Of The Dark have lent their image in support of Kitten Rescue.

Note: The top hat shown in photo is not the one being auctioned.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).