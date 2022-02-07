SLASH's Advice To Young Artists: 'Stick To The Music That You Really Love'

In a brand new interview with CNN Indonesia, Slash was asked what piece of advice he would give to young musicians who are just starting out. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The music industry has changed so much since I got into it. It's hard to sort of give anybody any kind of real advice because I'm still trying to learn how to navigate the sort of new terrain. But I think the most important thing is to stick to the music that you really love — don't let anybody try and tell you different — and then go and try and figure out how you can connect with an audience and the best way to make that possible and do what you have to do and be prepared to work really, really hard and to sacrifice everything in order to do what you love to do."

SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS' new album, titled "4", will be released on February 11 via Gibson Records in partnership with BMG. "4" is Slash's fifth solo album and fourth overall with his band featuring Myles Kennedy (vocals), Brent Fitz (drums), Todd Kerns (bass, vocals) and Frank Sidoris (guitar, vocals).

In October, SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS released the official music video for the LP's first single, "The River Is Rising", shot on location in downtown Los Angeles with Gibson TV director Todd Harapiak.

For "4", Slash and the band traveled across the country together to Nashville, Tennessee and recorded the new album at the historic RCA Studio A with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, John Prine, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile). Cobb shared the band's desire to lay down the tracks live, in the studio including guitar solos and vocals — a first for the group.

The new album "4" has the added history-making distinction of being the first-ever album to be released on the new Gibson Records label, which is headquartered in the iconic American instrument brand Gibson's hometown of Music City, Nashville. In light of the 30-year partnership between Gibson and the Grammy Award-winning Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Slash, it makes sense the new SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS' album "4" will be released via Gibson Records.

SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS will kick off a North American headlining tour on February 8, in Portland, Oregon and hit 28 major cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Denver, Nashville, Dallas, Austin, Houston, and more, before wrapping up March 26 in Orlando, Florida.

