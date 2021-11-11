SLASH, ZAKK WYLDE, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, MARTY FRIEDMAN, GEORGE LYNCH, Others To Guest On LESLIE WEST Tribute Album

Mascot Label Group has set a March 25, 2022 release date for "Legacy: A Tribute To Leslie West".

Originally, the album was intended to be a retrospective celebration of Leslie's music on which he would perform some of his best-loved cuts with notable guests, along with a collection of new tracks. Two weeks before recording was set to commence, however, Leslie unfortuantely passed away.

"Legacy: A Tribute To Leslie West" will be available as a limited-edition box set, on LP and CD, digitally, and as a web shop exclusive limited LP.

When Leslie West passed away in December of 2020, he left behind a towering legacy of epic recordings that few rock guitarists can match. But there was more to West than great songs (although, to be sure, he created a ton of them); there was his brilliant, idiosyncratic sound, a gargantuan earth-mover that razed arenas and stadiums across the globe. More than just paralyzing tone, though, he also had a touch nobody could beat. It helped to make West one of the most significant, influential and irreplaceable guitarists of the rock era.

An astonishing array of West's admirers — who also happened to be friends and peers — came together to celebrate the trailblazing musician. "Legacy: A Tribute To Leslie West" features dizzying, heartfelt performances by Slash (GUNS N' ROSES), Zakk Wylde (BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, OZZY OSBOURNE), Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER), Bachman & Bachman, Martin Barre, Joe Lynn Turner (RAINBOW, DEEP PURPLE), Charlie Starr, Elliot Easton, Robby Krieger (THE DOORS), Mike Portnoy (DREAM THEATER, THE WINERY DOGS), Eddie Ojeda (TWISTED SISTER), George Lynch (DOKKEN), Marty Friedman (MEGADETH), Steve Morse (DEEP PURPLE) and Yngwie Malmsteen, among others.

"Nobody in this world has ever made me feel loved as much as Leslie, and I feel so honored and grateful that I could give him this gift," said West's widow, Jenni, in a statement. "He would often say, 'If it doesn't make my balls rumble, it's not right.' And I think there's some balls-rumbling tones on this record. When you're listening to it, you might even think it's Leslie playing — and that's a good thing. He really believed that adage of imitation being the sincerest form of flattery. Even when some of the players do their own twists on the music, they're still doing it in a way that's authentic and respectful, and Leslie would have appreciated that."

The first single, "Blood Of The Sun", featuring a guest appearance by Wylde, can be streamed below.

Track listing:

01. Blood Of The Sun (feat. Zakk Wylde)

02. Nantucket Sleighride (To Owen Coffin) (feat. Joe Lynn Turner & Marty Friedman)

03. Theme For An Imaginary Western (feat. Dee Snider, Eddie Ojeda, Rudy Sarzo, Mike Portnoy)

04. For Yasgur's Farm (feat. Joe Lynn Turner & Martin Barre)

05. Why Dontcha (feat. Steve Morse & Ronnie Romero)

06. Sittin' On A Rainbow (feat. Elliot Easton & Ronnie Romero)

07. Never In My Life (feat. Dee Snider & George Lynch)

08. The Doctor (feat. Robby Krieger & Ronnie Romero)

09. Silver Paper (feat. Charlie Starr)

10. Money (Whatcha Gonna Do)/By The River medley (feat. Bachman & Bachman)

11. Long Red (feat. Yngwie Malmsteen & Teddy Rondinelli)

12. Mississippi Queen (feat. Slash & Marc LaBelle)

