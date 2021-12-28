SLASH Spends Christmas With Sons At DISNEYLAND (Photos)

GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash and some of his family members — including sons London and Cash Hudson, as well as his longtime girlfriend Meegan Hodges — spent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

Hodges shared several photos of the outing on her Instagram and included the following caption: "Our Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2021 #disneyland #family #xmas #thanksDianeforalwaysmakingourdisneychristmasspecial".

London and Cash's mother is Perla Ferrar, whom Slash divorced more than three years ago.

Around the time his second son was born, Slash told The Pulse Of Radio that becoming a family man helped settle him down. "I never actually was one of those guys that said I'm gonna be single forever and never have children," he said. "I just never made plans for it, so when it happened, it was, like, at the perfect time in my life. It's like, if it had happened a second earlier, I couldn't have handled it, 'cause I was too out there. Then when the kids came, it actually sort of secured me, more than anything."

GUNS launched its long-rumored and long-awaited reunion tour with an April 2016 club show in Hollywood and appearances in Las Vegas and at California's Coachella festival.

GUNS N' ROSES' reunion tour features classic-lineup members Slash, singer Axl Rose and bassist Duff McKagan backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

Slash and his bandmates played the final show of their "We're F'N Back" run on October 4 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

"We're F'N Back!" came on the heels of the "Not In This Lifetime" run that became the No. 3 highest-grossing tour in the history of Billboard Boxscore.

As previously reported, GUNS N' ROSES will release a new four-song EP, "Hard Skool", on February 25, 2022. The effort, which is exclusive to the GUNS N' ROSES official store, contains the two new songs the band released in the summer — the title track and "Absurd" (stylized as "ABSUЯD") — as well as live versions of "Don't Cry" and "You're Crazy".

