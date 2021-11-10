SLASH Says Only One Member Of His Solo Band Managed To Avoid Catching COVID-19 During Making Of '4' Album

SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS will release their new album titled "4" on February 11, 2022, via Gibson Records in partnership with BMG. "4" is Slash's fifth solo album and fourth overall with his band featuring Myles Kennedy (vocals), Brent Fitz (drums), Todd Kerns (bass, vocals) and Frank Sidoris (guitar, vocals).

Speaking about the making of "4", Slash told LA Lloyd (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We recorded everything live, so we did two songs a day for five days; it's a 10-song record. And at the very end of all that, I started guitar overdubs and I got a call on the phone from Myles, who was in the building. And he's calling me. And I said, 'So, what's up?' And he goes, 'Man, I tested positive.' 'Cause we had been testing every couple of days while we were [in Nashville recording the album]. We were staying at an Airbnb over there, so we had this big place and everybody had their own room. So he went into quarantine, and then consequently Todd and Brent tested positive as well. So I was negative. Frank was negative. Dave [Cobb], who produced the record, was negative. One of the engineers was positive, so we lost him, and then the other engineer was negative. So we started doing overdubs. And the thing was there wasn't a lot of overdubs to do 'cause we did everything live anyway. So I did the guitar overdubs in a couple of days, and I was, like, 'Okay, so now what?' So we started mixing the record [while] waiting for the quarantine period to end. In Nashville, I managed to get vaccinated, and then a couple of days later I went and tested and tested positive. And I was, like, 'Fuck!' So now I'm quarantined. But at this point, we'd taken some microphones and some other gear over to the house and we started doing background vocals and whatever lead vocals Myles had left in the guest house in the quarantine mansion, as I called it. So we got some work done. And then those guys were free and clear to go, and then since I was vaccinated, I was clear to go pretty quickly. And then we went in and mixed the rest of the record, put some percussion on and mixed it, and that was it. Frank was the one guy that didn't catch it."

Last month, SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS released the opening track and first single from "4", "The River Is Rising". The accompanying music video was shot on location in downtown Los Angeles with Gibson TV director Todd Harapiak.

For "4", Slash and the band traveled across the country together to Nashville, Tennessee and recorded the new album at the historic RCA Studio A with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, John Prine, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile). Cobb shared the band's desire to lay down the tracks live, in the studio including guitar solos and vocals — a first for the group.

The band's previous albums over the last decade — "Apocalyptic Love", "World On Fire" and "Living The Dream" — have continued on an upward trajectory, all achieving Top 5 Billboard charting debuts in the U.S. and reaching the Top 10 on 12 major charts across the globe. To date, the three SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS albums have now garnered 10 consecutive Top 5 Radio singles, spawned sold-out world tours, and have earned Slash and the band the best critical acclaim of their career with their latest album "Living The Dream" (2018) singled out by the Los Angeles Times, Classic Rock, Guitar World, Loudwire, LA Weekly, and more, as their best songs to date.

The new album "4" has the added history-making distinction of being the first-ever album to be released on the new Gibson Records label, which is headquartered in the iconic American instrument brand Gibson's hometown of Music City, Nashville. In light of the 30-year partnership between Gibson and the Grammy Award-winning Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Slash, it makes sense the new SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS' album "4" will be released via Gibson Records.

SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS will kick off a North American headlining tour on February 8, in Portland, Oregon and hit 28 major cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Denver, Nashville, Dallas, Austin, Houston, and more, before wrapping up March 26 in Orlando, Florida.

