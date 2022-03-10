SLASH Says 'It's Surreal' Being Father Of 19-Year-Old Rock Drummer

GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash spoke to Canada's iHeart Radio about what it's like to be a father to sons London and Cash Hudson, both of whom have expressed interest in playing music. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I've got two kids that are both really musical, but one of 'em is more into hip-hop and techno kind of stuff, and then the other one, the older one [London], is the rock drummer. And his band [S8NT ELEKTRIC] just opened for DIRTY HONEY and MAMMOTH [WVH] in San Diego the other night. So that's really sort of a trip for me. Because I was 19 when I joined GUNS N' ROSES and he's 19 now and he's in this band that's out gigging all the time. So it's really sort of surreal."

He continued: "As a rock dad, I'm just supportive. I try not to get too involved. I'm not a 'soccer mom' kind of dad — you know what I mean? — as far as the music is concerned. I don't get in there and make my presence known. He just does what he does and if he needs any advice from me, then I'm around. But it's cool. We text each other and I'm, like, 'Yeah, I'm doing a gig in Michigan tomorrow,' and he goes, 'Yeah, I'm doing a gig in San Diego.' And it's just, like, we're almost total peers. It's a trip."

London and Cash's mother is Perla Ferrar, whom Slash divorced four years ago.

Around the time his second son was born, Slash told The Pulse Of Radio that becoming a family man helped settle him down. "I never actually was one of those guys that said I'm gonna be single forever and never have children," he said. "I just never made plans for it, so when it happened, it was, like, at the perfect time in my life. It's like, if it had happened a second earlier, I couldn't have handled it, 'cause I was too out there. Then when the kids came, it actually sort of secured me, more than anything."

Slash is promoting the new album from SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS, titled "4", which was released on February 11 via Gibson Records in partnership with BMG. "4" is Slash's fifth solo album and fourth overall with his band featuring Myles Kennedy (vocals), Brent Fitz (drums), Todd Kerns (bass, vocals) and Frank Sidoris (guitar, vocals).

Most of "4" was recorded over a 10-day period at Nashville's RCA Studio A in April 2021. The LP was helmed by six-time Grammy-winning country music producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Travis Tritt) who shared the band's desire to lay down the tracks live, in the studio including guitar solos and vocals — a first for the group.

SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS kicked off a North American headlining tour on February 8, in Portland, Oregon. The trek is hitting 28 major cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Denver, Nashville, Dallas, Austin, Houston, and more, before wrapping up March 26 in Orlando, Florida.

