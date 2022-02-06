SLASH Says He Loves Recording And Touring More And Has More Passion For It Now Than He Did When He Started

Ahead of the release of SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS' new album, titled "4", Slash was asked by Lou Brutus of HardDrive Radio if he still gets excited in the same way as he used in the lead-up to a new record. The guitarist responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Oh, yeah. I'm a headcase. I probably love this more and have more passion for it even now than I did when I started. It's something that just is sort of my lifeblood. And a lot of it has to do with the fact that I just love playing, and any kind of vehicle that helps me to be able to achieve that, to be able to play all the time… And the thing about touring is that, for me, is really the best place for me to learn how to play guitar. I can do it at home, but I really thrive on that energy of flying by the seat of your pants in front of an audience and that energy and just spontaneously making up stuff and whatnot. So that's really one of the reasons why I love touring so much."

Due on February 11 via Gibson Records in partnership with BMG, "4" is Slash's fifth solo album and fourth overall with his band featuring Myles Kennedy (vocals), Brent Fitz (drums), Todd Kerns (bass, vocals) and Frank Sidoris (guitar, vocals).

In October, SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS released the official music video for the LP's first single, "The River Is Rising", shot on location in downtown Los Angeles with Gibson TV director Todd Harapiak.

For "4", Slash and the band traveled across the country together to Nashville, Tennessee and recorded the new album at the historic RCA Studio A with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, John Prine, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile). Cobb shared the band's desire to lay down the tracks live, in the studio including guitar solos and vocals — a first for the group.

The new album "4" has the added history-making distinction of being the first-ever album to be released on the new Gibson Records label, which is headquartered in the iconic American instrument brand Gibson's hometown of Music City, Nashville. In light of the 30-year partnership between Gibson and the Grammy Award-winning Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Slash, it makes sense the new SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS' album "4" will be released via Gibson Records.

SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS will kick off a North American headlining tour on February 8, in Portland, Oregon and hit 28 major cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Denver, Nashville, Dallas, Austin, Houston, and more, before wrapping up March 26 in Orlando, Florida.

