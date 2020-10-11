SLASH Records Version Of 'Love Story' Theme Song In Honor Of Film Producer ROBERT EVANS

Slash has recorded a version of the "Love Story" theme song, in honor of film producer Robert Evans, who died last year and was a good friend.
The GUNS N' ROSES guitarist discussed his "Love Story" rendition during an October 6 interview with WGN News while he was in Elk Grove Village, Illinois to promote the new GN'R pinball game he helped design with Jersey Jack Pinball.
Speaking about how he has been spending his downtime during the COVID-19 pandemic, Slash said: "I've just been recording and writing, and doing other assorted odds and ends. But for the most part just writing and recording. It's been a good creative period, I can say that much.
"I'm pretty much a workaholic and a busybody, so [the pandemic] put me in a situation where I've had to be patient and sit and just create without deadlines and stuff," he continued. "I'm usually working on some sort of a time schedule. I usually work pretty quickly, and I'm usually doing a lot all at once. And so this crisis has sort of forced me in a situation to be able to smell the roses and spend a lot of time on whatever I'm working on. And it's been healthy, in that regard.
"I've been producing horror movies, so I've been busy with that. But mostly just writing new stuff and recording demos," Slash added. "And I've done some session work with different people. I just did a version of 'Love Story' in honor of Robert Evans, who's a friend of mine who passed away last year. And so we're probably gonna release that online. So I've just been working with different people doing different stuff, on top of the original music for GUNS N' ROSES and for THE CONSPIRATORS, which is my band. So I've kept pretty busy."
Evans headed up production at Paramount Pictures in the late 1960s and early 70s. While there, he was responsible for overseeing hits such as "Rosemary's Baby" (1968), "Love Story" (1970), "The Godfather" (1972) and "Chinatown" (1974).
GUNS N' ROSES is reportedly working on a new studio album — the first under the GUNS banner since 2008's "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Slash, singer Axl Rose and bassist Duff McKagan since 1993.
Second Part of “Love Story” Theme ❤️
-
Slash recorded yesterday in his studio this amazing melodic theme !
Thank you @Slash for the magic sound ! And thank you Meegan for sharing this moment!
?: meeganhodges ( IG ) pic.twitter.com/eKtLd7zOo2
— Slash_Greece (@GreeceSlash) September 19, 2020
This afternoon @slash again in the snakepit studio.... Working on love story ??? #Slash ? thx Meegan pic.twitter.com/ORZMQcvTp6
— Slash Addict (@addict_slash) September 20, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).