SLASH Records Version Of 'Love Story' Theme Song In Honor Of Film Producer ROBERT EVANS

Slash has recorded a version of the "Love Story" theme song, in honor of film producer Robert Evans, who died last year and was a good friend.

The GUNS N' ROSES guitarist discussed his "Love Story" rendition during an October 6 interview with WGN News while he was in Elk Grove Village, Illinois to promote the new GN'R pinball game he helped design with Jersey Jack Pinball.

Speaking about how he has been spending his downtime during the COVID-19 pandemic, Slash said: "I've just been recording and writing, and doing other assorted odds and ends. But for the most part just writing and recording. It's been a good creative period, I can say that much.

"I'm pretty much a workaholic and a busybody, so [the pandemic] put me in a situation where I've had to be patient and sit and just create without deadlines and stuff," he continued. "I'm usually working on some sort of a time schedule. I usually work pretty quickly, and I'm usually doing a lot all at once. And so this crisis has sort of forced me in a situation to be able to smell the roses and spend a lot of time on whatever I'm working on. And it's been healthy, in that regard.

"I've been producing horror movies, so I've been busy with that. But mostly just writing new stuff and recording demos," Slash added. "And I've done some session work with different people. I just did a version of 'Love Story' in honor of Robert Evans, who's a friend of mine who passed away last year. And so we're probably gonna release that online. So I've just been working with different people doing different stuff, on top of the original music for GUNS N' ROSES and for THE CONSPIRATORS, which is my band. So I've kept pretty busy."

Evans headed up production at Paramount Pictures in the late 1960s and early 70s. While there, he was responsible for overseeing hits such as "Rosemary's Baby" (1968), "Love Story" (1970), "The Godfather" (1972) and "Chinatown" (1974).

GUNS N' ROSES is reportedly working on a new studio album — the first under the GUNS banner since 2008's "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Slash, singer Axl Rose and bassist Duff McKagan since 1993.

