SLASH: Partnering With GIBSON RECORDS On '4' Album 'Sounded Like A Match Made In Heaven'

SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS' new album, "4", was released on February 11 via Gibson Records in partnership with BMG, "4" is Slash's fifth solo album and fourth overall with his band featuring Myles Kennedy (vocals), Brent Fitz (drums), Todd Kerns (bass, vocals) and Frank Sidoris (guitar, vocals).

"4" has the history-making distinction of being the first-ever album to be released on the new Gibson Records label, which is headquartered in the iconic American instrument brand Gibson's hometown of Music City, Nashville. In light of the 30-year partnership between Gibson and the Grammy Award-winning Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Slash, it made sense for the new SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS' album to be made available via Gibson Records.

Speaking to iHeartRadio about his partnership with Gibson Records, Slash said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We were looking for an alternative situation than the one we had previous. So we were thinking of different ideas. We were sort of a free agent; we weren't contractually obligated to anybody. [And we thought] 'What are we gonna do next?' And then my manager and I had a conversation. He mentioned, 'Gibson might be interested in being a label.' And as soon as I heard that, I thought, 'That could be a really amazing fucking idea.' Because not coming at it from a typical label mentality, and at the same time having the business savvy to know how to work a record, it just seemed like… And also just 'cause I have had such a great relationship with Gibson for so long anyway, and we'd be the first record on the new label, it just sounded like a match made in heaven. So I said, 'Let's do that.'"

Regarding how the collaboration with Gibson Records has worked out so far, Slash said: "It's as new for me as it is for Gibson, but I just know that the heart's in the right place, so my expectation is that we'll do everything we can to do it right. And I know that there's a lot of enthusiasm behind putting it out there and making sure everybody knows about it, which is one of the most important things about releasing a record anyway — is just making sure that everybody's aware that it's there. And that seems to be pretty high on the priorities list for Gibson. So I just think we're gonna do the best that we possibly can do as a collective unit between myself and my people and Gibson and everybody there, just to put it out and get it into people's ears."

In October, SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS released the official music video for the LP's first single, "The River Is Rising", shot on location in downtown Los Angeles with Gibson TV director Todd Harapiak.

For "4", Slash and the band traveled across the country together to Nashville, Tennessee and recorded the new album at the historic RCA Studio A with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, John Prine, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile), revealing a stunning new sound and style all captured live in the studio. Cobb shared the band's desire to lay down the tracks live, in the studio including guitar solos and vocals — a first for the group.

SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS kicked off a North American headlining tour on February 8, in Portland, Oregon. The trek will hit 28 major cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Denver, Nashville, Dallas, Austin, Houston, and more, before wrapping up March 26 in Orlando, Florida.

