SLASH, OZZY OSBOURNE, NIKKI SIXX, ICE-T And Others Pay Tribute To DAVE MUSTAINE On His 60th Birthday (Video)

September 15, 2021 0 Comments

MEGADETH frontman Dave Mustaine celebrated his 60th birthday onstage on Monday, September 13 during the band's concert at the Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts. After the audience sang "Happy Birthday" to the guitarist/vocalist, a five-minute video was played in which a number of other musicians shared their best wishes to Mustaine, including GUNS N' ROSES' Slash, Ozzy Osbourne, MÖTLEY CRÜE's Nikki Sixx, KORN's Brian "Head" Welch, Ice-T and members of LAMB OF GOD and TRIVIUM.

Commenting on MEGADETH's nearly four-decade existence, Mustaine told New Zealand's Stuff in a 2013 interview: "Time flies. 30[-plus] years seems like a long time, but boy, it's over so quick. Sometimes I sit back and think how many things have happened over the years, and I guess the thing that makes me feel the best is when I see how many people who'll say, 'We met at a concert,' 'We got engaged at a concert,' 'We got pregnant at a concert,' all these things that they share. These landmarks, these mementoes, they're really cool."

He continued: "I never thought I'd be doing this this long; it's crazy. And the fact we can have fun doing what we do, on top of that, just makes it so much more enjoyable."

Asked in a 2016 interview with FaceCulture to explain his longevity, Mustaine said: "I don't know. I'm sure there's a lot of people that wanna know. [Laughs] I think it's just being honest to people. Sometimes people don't want you to be honest with them. [I am honest] sometimes to a fault. I think sometimes I can be blunt, and I think that it's hurt people. It's hurt me. There's things I've said I regret. But would I change anything? No. I love being right here at this moment, and if I changed anything, who knows where we'd be?"

MEGADETH is currently taking part in "The Metal Tour Of The Year" with LAMB OF GOD, TRIVIUM and HATEBREED.

