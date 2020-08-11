SLASH, MATT SORUM, TAYLOR MOMSEN, LZZY HALE, GAVIN ROSSDALE, Others To Take Part In (DE)TOUR Virtual Music Festival

When the coronavirus pandemic struck — pressing pause on all live tours and concerts and putting many touring artists and crew members out of work — Morrison Hotel Gallery went to work to forge a new kind of virtual show for these extraordinary times. On Saturday, August 15, the gallery and its partners will present (De)Tour, a daylong charity music festival featuring an all-star lineup of artists working in association with MusiCares, National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), and Spotify in support of fellow artists, crew members, and independent venues and promoters.

(De)Tour promises to be a show like no other. Featuring performances by iconic artists, including Ringo Starr, Linda Perry, Slash, Gavin Rossdale, Macy Gray, Sean Lennon, Jesse Malin, CHEAP TRICK, Taylor Momsen and BADFLOWER, John Oates, David Johansen, Billy Gibbons, Darryl McDaniels (a.k.a. DMC), Gilby Clarke, Donita Sparks, Matt Sorum, Lzzy Hale, BLUEBONNETS, Charlotte Muhl, David Ramirez, Al Barr, Eve Monsees, SCREAM, Haley Reinhart, Joseph Arthur, Kathy Valentine, Lenny Kaye, Mickey Thomas, Mike Flanigin, SOUTH OF EDEN, Steve Stevens, Sue Foley, THE CRINGE, UNI, VINTAGE TROUBLE, AWOLNATION, Mike Garson, Meg Toohey, Carmine Rojas, and more. The evening will also include appearances by celebrated music photographers Mick Rock, Bob Gruen, Henry Diltz, Danny Clinch and Lynn Goldsmith.

Experience the livestream and learn more at RollingLiveStudios.com.

(De)Tour brings together the brightest stars of the music world in order to combat widespread tour cancellations and continued financial uncertainty faced by thousands of music industry professionals.

"Morrison Hotel Gallery is doing what it does best: reminding people of the power of music and community," says Timothy White, co-owner of Morrison Hotel Gallery.

Rolling Live founder Kerry Brown also points to the transformative power of music during times of need. "Life may take a detour," says Brown, "but rock and roll never does."

With (De)Tour, Morrison Hotel Gallery takes the new normal to the next level, offering patrons all-day, unlimited access to YouTube Live streamed performances of festival headliners. Stars will deliver intimate performances from their own homes, as well as stunning shows from the otherwise vacant stages of legendary music venues throughout the nation, including New York City's Bowery Electric, West Hollywood's Whisky a Go Go, The Roxy Theatre, and the Viper Room — with numerous surprise stops and celebrity guests along the way. (De)Tour will be hosted by Spotify global head of rock Allison Hagendorf and famed MTV/VH1 personality Matt Pinfield.

An all-access experience tailored for music fans, (De)Tour is created to honor and assist music’s unsung heroes. With no cost for admission and donations accepted in real time via YouTube Live and Facebook Live, Spotify will match donations to MusiCares dollar-for-dollar up to a collective total of $10 Million through its COVID-19 Music Relief project, with all proceeds being split between MusiCares and NIVA.

Spotify has also created a special (De)Tour playlist featuring songs from the performers.

A special VIP Fundraiser Experience with exclusive merchandise and a backstage Zoom meet-and-greet will be offered via NoCapshows.com next week.

The Recording Academy and its affiliated charitable foundation MusiCares established the COVID-19 Relief Fund to help their peers in the music community affected by the coronavirus pandemic. While The Recording Academy is best known for the Grammy Awards telecast, it serves the music community year-round by providing emergency aid through MusiCares, as well as performing advocacy work to protect musicians’ rights.

Formed in the days following the shutdown, NIVA works to preserve and nurture the ecosystem of independent live music venues and promoters throughout the United States. Independent venues exist in every state across the country. They were the first to close, have zero revenue, enormous overhead, and there’s no view into when they can reopen. When surveyed, 90% of NIVA members reported that if the shutdown lasts six months or longer and there’s no federal assistance, they will be forced to shutter forever. To enable their 2,500 members' survival, NIVA is advocating for the passage of the bipartisan Save Our Stages Act and RESTART Act. People can contact their elected representatives through SaveOurStages.com to ask them to support these bills.

(De)Tour is made possible by a long lineup of festival sponsors and partners, including Rolling Live Studios, MusiCares, Sports Illustrated, Volcom, Roland Corporation, Jack Daniels, YouTube, Spotify and the Condé Nast Collection.

"We have connected with the team at Rolling Live Studios for so many great causes. The (De)Tour festival is honoring both musicians and legendary music venues in a truly meaningful way for us all," adds Brian Alli, VP of artist relations for Roland Corporation.

Morrison Hotel Gallery is the world's leading brand in fine art music photography representing over 125 of the world's finest music photographers and their archives. Their vast catalog of photography encompasses jazz, blues, and rock imagery spanning several generations through to today's contemporary music artists and now includes iconic photographs in the world of celebrity and sports as well. MHG has a robust online presence, featuring over 100,000 images searchable by photographer, music artist, band or concert.