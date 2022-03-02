SLASH, JOAN JETT, PETER FRAMPTON And RICHIE SAMBORA to Head Up New Advisory Council For Les Paul Foundation

SLASH, JOAN JETT, PETER FRAMPTON And RICHIE SAMBORA to Head Up New Advisory Council For Les Paul Foundation

The Les Paul Foundation, whose mission is to honor the legacy of Les Paul, has announced the appointment of a new Advisory Council. The Les Paul Advisory Council is made up of a prestigious group of influential music industry friends, colleagues and educators. They will be helping to further the mission of the Foundation. The Council will offer insight and guidance for music education, engineering and hearing health, three priorities for Les during his lifetime. Each member of the new Council brings an extraordinary level of experience and expertise in the music business and will contribute to the current and future work of the Les Paul Foundation.

The Les Paul Advisory Council members are K-Pop producer Alawn; president of CAA Nashville, Rod Essig; Grammy-winning artist and guitarist Peter Frampton; musician and composer Brian Hardgroove; Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Joan Jett; CEO of TMWRK Management Andrew McInnes; department of recording industry chair at Middle Tennessee State University John Merchant; Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and Les Paul's godson Steve Miller; multi-instrumentalist/producer and assistant arts professor and area head of musicianship at the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music Jeff Peretz; three-time Grammy winner singer, songwriter and producer Nile Rodgers; guitarist and recording artist Slash; singer/songwriter and producer Richie Sambora; and record producer and music executive Don Was.

Michael Braunstein, executive director of Les Paul Foundation, said: "The individuals who have joined the Les Paul Foundation Advisory Council are a prestigious and influential group of music industry artists, educators, executives and friends. The names we announced today are a fitting tribute to Les. We look forward to their ideas and are thankful for their commitment to helping us share the historic legacy of such a great man, our friend Les Paul."

Les Paul died in August 2009 from complications associated with pneumonia. He was 94 years old.

