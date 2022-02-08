SLASH: 'It Was A Very Liberating Experience' Recording '4' Album Live In The Studio

SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS will release their new album, titled "4", on February 11 via Gibson Records in partnership with BMG. "4" is Slash's fifth solo album and fourth overall with his band featuring Myles Kennedy (vocals), Brent Fitz (drums), Todd Kerns (bass, vocals) and Frank Sidoris (guitar, vocals).

In a new interview with Jave Patterson of Reno's rock station Rock 104.5, Slash stated about "4" (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The big difference about this record from the other ones is that we a) did it with [producer] Dave Cobb [Chris Stapleton, John Prine, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile] and b) we did it live. So we set up the backline like we would at a venue and just played the songs live like that and recorded them in the moment as is, with the vocals and guitars and all that. And that was pretty much a first time, and it was a very liberating experience to be able to record like that.

"Normally when we record, we play the song live together and then, because I hate to wear headphones and I hate the way my guitar sounds in the headphones, those are always considered to be dummy tracks and then I go back in the control room with the big monitors and play there," he explained. "But I've always wanted to be able to do it where we're all in just one room with the amps and play it live like that. And Dave was the first producer I've worked with that encouraged that idea."

In October, SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS released the official music video for the LP's first single, "The River Is Rising", shot on location in downtown Los Angeles with Gibson TV director Todd Harapiak.

For "4", Slash and the band traveled across the country together to Nashville, Tennessee and recorded the new album at the historic RCA Studio A.

The band's previous albums over the last decade — "Apocalyptic Love", "World On Fire" and "Living The Dream" — have continued on an upward trajectory, all achieving Top 5 Billboard charting debuts in the U.S. and reaching the Top 10 on 12 major charts across the globe. To date, the three SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS albums have now garnered 10 consecutive Top 5 Radio singles, spawned sold-out world tours, and have earned Slash and the band the best critical acclaim of their career with their latest album "Living The Dream" (2018) singled out by the Los Angeles Times, Classic Rock, Guitar World, Loudwire, LA Weekly, and more, as their best songs to date.

The new album "4" has the added history-making distinction of being the first-ever album to be released on the new Gibson Records label, which is headquartered in the iconic American instrument brand Gibson's hometown of Music City, Nashville. In light of the 30-year partnership between Gibson and the Grammy Award-winning Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Slash, it makes sense the new SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS' album "4" will be released via Gibson Records.

SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS will kick off a North American headlining tour on February 8, in Portland, Oregon and hit 28 major cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Denver, Nashville, Dallas, Austin, Houston, and more, before wrapping up March 26 in Orlando, Florida.

