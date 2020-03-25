SLASH Is 'Honored' Model AMBER ROSE Named Her Baby After Him

Model Amber Rose has shared a message she received from GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash after she named her child after him.
Amber gave birth to Slash Electric Alexander Edwards last October. Baby Slash's dad is Def Jam label executive Alexander "A.E." Edwards.
On Tuesday (March 24), Amber posted an Instragram photo of the text she got from the legendary axeman shortly after little Slash's arrival. She wrote: "This is a timeless piece of art for my baby. I Framed a Text from Slash to Slash."
Slash's message reads: "Amber, congratulations on your beautiful new baby boy! I'm honored that you named him Slash. I think that's awesome! I just hope I can be a positive influence when Slash is old enough to know he shares a name with a guitarist his Mom knows. Love, Slash."
Prior to naming her child after the GUNS N' ROSES guitarist, Amber had posted a number of pictures and video clips of Slash on her Instagram.
Back in 2016, Amber tweeted: "No way my favourite band Guns N Roses are headlining @Coachella??? I'm about to pass out, please let Slash be there".
This is a timeless piece of art for my baby. I Framed a Text from Slash to Slash ?
