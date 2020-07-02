SLASH Is 'Focusing On Writing New Music' And 'Recording Guitar Stuff' For GUNS N' ROSES

July 2, 2020 0 Comments

SLASH Is 'Focusing On Writing New Music' And 'Recording Guitar Stuff' For GUNS N' ROSES

In a brand new interview with Sweetwater's Nick Bowcott, GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash was asked if he has been able to get any music-related projects completed while in quarantine for the past three and a half months. He responded (hear audio below): "I've been pretty much a homebody, but I've been back and forth between my studio in the house and doing a lot of writing and recording on my own. I've been jamming with Duff [McKagan, GUNS N' ROSES bassist] and I've been jamming with Axl [Rose, GUNS N' ROSES singer], and I've been doing stuff like that, so we've been getting some work done that way. But I haven't been doing much else. I haven't been doing any collaborations with the odd artists and whatnot. [I'm] basically just focusing on writing new music and recording demos and recording guitar stuff for GUNS and whatnot."

Slash, who is notorious for his road-warrior ways, also discussed what it has been like spending so much time at home without being able to perform live.

"It's frustrating, because we would be on the road right now," he said. "The whole [GUNS N' ROSES] tour from March all the way through September is obviously canceled until next year. And then we don't even know for sure what's gonna happen next year. So that was frustrating. I had a cat who was really sick, and it was sort of a blessing that I was home to be there for her the whole time that she was sick. And I had to put her down, actually, a few days ago. But it would have been horrible if I had been gone and Meegan [Hodges, Slash's girlfriend] was left to deal with it all on her own. So there was somewhat of a blessing there. And it's been good to be with the kids and just to sort of be around. So those are the small blessings. So I try not to complain; I just sort of deal with it. The frustrating part about it was being home and doing nothing but house work for a couple of months."

As previously reported, GUNS N' ROSES' previously announced summer 2020 North American stadium tour has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe. The nearly two-month-long trek was scheduled to kick off on July 4 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and run through August 26 on Missoula, Montana.

The band is now reportedly working on a new studio album — the first under the GUNS banner since 2008's "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Rose, Slash and McKagan since 1993.

GUNS N' ROSES' reunion tour features classic-lineup members Slash, McKagan and Rose backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).