SLASH Is 'Focusing On Writing New Music' And 'Recording Guitar Stuff' For GUNS N' ROSES

In a brand new interview with Sweetwater's Nick Bowcott, GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash was asked if he has been able to get any music-related projects completed while in quarantine for the past three and a half months. He responded (hear audio below): "I've been pretty much a homebody, but I've been back and forth between my studio in the house and doing a lot of writing and recording on my own. I've been jamming with Duff [McKagan, GUNS N' ROSES bassist] and I've been jamming with Axl [Rose, GUNS N' ROSES singer], and I've been doing stuff like that, so we've been getting some work done that way. But I haven't been doing much else. I haven't been doing any collaborations with the odd artists and whatnot. [I'm] basically just focusing on writing new music and recording demos and recording guitar stuff for GUNS and whatnot."

Slash, who is notorious for his road-warrior ways, also discussed what it has been like spending so much time at home without being able to perform live.

"It's frustrating, because we would be on the road right now," he said. "The whole [GUNS N' ROSES] tour from March all the way through September is obviously canceled until next year. And then we don't even know for sure what's gonna happen next year. So that was frustrating. I had a cat who was really sick, and it was sort of a blessing that I was home to be there for her the whole time that she was sick. And I had to put her down, actually, a few days ago. But it would have been horrible if I had been gone and Meegan [Hodges, Slash's girlfriend] was left to deal with it all on her own. So there was somewhat of a blessing there. And it's been good to be with the kids and just to sort of be around. So those are the small blessings. So I try not to complain; I just sort of deal with it. The frustrating part about it was being home and doing nothing but house work for a couple of months."

As previously reported, GUNS N' ROSES' previously announced summer 2020 North American stadium tour has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe. The nearly two-month-long trek was scheduled to kick off on July 4 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and run through August 26 on Missoula, Montana.

The band is now reportedly working on a new studio album — the first under the GUNS banner since 2008's "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Rose, Slash and McKagan since 1993.

GUNS N' ROSES' reunion tour features classic-lineup members Slash, McKagan and Rose backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

